Clinton Drug is still providing the great service that you have come to expect but with a few new faces. Clinton Drug was purchased by Michael Butler in February of 2018. Butler brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the pharmaceutical business. The Clinton location is one of five pharmacies located around the state.

The Clinton location is run by Pharmacist in Charge Doctor Marinda Bryan. Doctor Bryan was born in Kansas but was raised in Saint Joe. Doctor Bryan completed her undergraduate at ASU in Jonesboro and completed her PharmD UAMS College of Pharmacy in Little Rock.

Clinton Drug feels that they set themselves apart with their experienced helpful staff. Jacob Leslie is the staff pharmacist on hand with relief pharmacist Nathan Bartrow filling in. Clinton Drug has five pharmacy technicians, Pat Guthrie, Amanda Stacks, Tiona Honea, Jessica Ross and Jaime Shull, three clerks, Katie Boley, Cally Alvarado and part time clerk Kelcey Bramlett, and one DME (Durable Medical Equipment) consultant, Teresa Harvey.

Clinton Drug is also excited about the addition of their new software to check guard prescriptions. With this software they are capable of tracking all you prescriptions and managing them where they will not counteract each other providing the intended benefit of such prescriptions. They also added a Durable Medical Equipment section that has a variety of items from wheel chairs and walkers to diabetic shoes with hundreds of styles to choose from. The additional items in the DME section are easy to pick up while filling prescriptions. These services in addition to travel immunization, travel advisory (a detailed workup making sure patients receive the right counseling and immunizations for travel abroad), and their large selection of everyday items makes Clinton Drug your one stop shop.

With the implementation of their Sync service; where you get all of your medications filled together at the same time Clinton Drug is saving you trips to the pharmacy and adding time back into your month. They also offer the RX disposal program. This is a service provided to the community that allows people to bring in unused or expired medication without it being dumped into the septic system or put in the trash thus decreasing the risk for polluted water. Patients can bring unwanted medication to the store and drop it into a drop off bin much like a mail box.

Clinton Drug is located at 2526 Highway 65 S Suite 101. They are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, and you can reach them at 501-745-8414.