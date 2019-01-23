The SNYP Animal Shelter in Clinton continues its call for volunteers, both to help at the shelter and to act as pet fosters. The need is especially important now, as shelter operator Lori Treat is forced to be off through late February for medical issues.

The shelter has no paid staff.

Treat said “arrangements have been made” to keep the shelter open while she is out, but will only be taking in animals on an emergency basis.

The shelter, on Tester Street in Clinton, may be reached at 501-745-7697.