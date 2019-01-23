Much of this week, Venus and Jupiter pair early mornings towards the southeastern horizon.

Friday is The Crabtree Senior Night Potluck and Fun Night, beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the old sanctuary kitchen of the Foursquare Church. The theme is “Soup, mmmmmm good!” Persons 55 years and greater are invited.

Sunday, the last quarter moon is official at 3:10 p.m. At that point, the moon is positioned ahead of Earth’s path around the sun. How long does it take the Earth to reach that same location in space, a distance of about 239,000 miles? (answer below)

Viewing was perfect for last Sunday’s lunar eclipse. I tried to imagine what it might have been like for primitive persons and my toes got cold.

I’ve often wondered how the white building at the Crabtree Cemetery, often called The Community Building, got started. Thanks to former longtime Crabtree correspondent Opal Tester we get to find out.

In 1939 Elisha Jackson donated property for what was to become The Union Church. George Piper and son Bill cut timber on their property. Two mule teams, owned by O.D. Autrey and Chester Couch, skidded the logs, which were taken to Dave White’s Sawmill. Mr. White donated his time to saw the logs into lumber. Members of numerous nearby communities assisted with construction. Maudie Piper cooked the food for the workers, while daughter Helen carried the food and son Johnny hauled water. The building was completed in short order.

(As told by Helen Piper Williams of Copan, Okla. to Opal Tester, 2018. There’ll be more of the story next week.)

Answer to the Earth/moon question above: about 3 and-a-half hours at around 68,000 mph.

