The report of a body floating in the Little Red River has led to a series of searches by the Van Buren County Sheriff’s department and Arkansas Game and Fish officers.

Van Buren County Sheriff Lucas Emberton said the search is “ongoing” and a body has not been found or recovered to date.

Emberton said the report was made to the sheriff’s office Saturday, Jan. 12, by a citizen who reported seeing a body floating in the river near the Highway 95 intersection at Lower Gap. A search was undertaken “immediately,” Emberton said, with officers checking along the river.

The next day additional officers, including Arkansas Game and Fish officers using kayaks and a drone, continued the search for the reported body. None was found.

“At this time we have no evidence other than the caller,” Emberton said.

The department has no record of any missing persons in the area or surrounding cities, the sheriff reported. As part of the search process, he said, officer checked upstream of the reported sighting area for any camps which may have been home to someone who feel in the river. None were found, he said.

The investigation remains underway, Emberton said.