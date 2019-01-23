

The Arkansas Department of Human Services (DHS) notified Medical Transportation Management (MTM) on Thursday that DHS is canceling its contracts for non-emergency medical transportation and day treatment transportation for Medicaid beneficiaries in four regions of the state effective Jan. 31. DHS will transition to the second-lowest bidder for those services as allowed by Arkansas state procurement law.



“MTM has not been able to consistently provide the level of services required in its contract,” said DHS Director Cindy Gillespie. “MTM has committed to making this transition as smooth as possible and to working with the new vendor.”



Southeastrans, which provides non-emergency medical transportation and day treatment transportation on separate contracts in a western region (Region D) of the state, was the second lowest bidder for the regions that MTM is serving (Regions A, B, C, and G). Southeastrans has agreed to begin providing transport for dialysis and other urgent appointments in those regions starting Saturday, Jan. 19. It will take over transportation for all beneficiaries and appointments, including day treatment, in those regions starting Feb. 1.



DHS will amend Southeastrans' existing contracts to include the additional regions.



Beneficiaries in these regions who need to schedule appointments can contact 1 (888) 822-6155. Beneficiaries with general questions or concerns about non-emergency transportation and day treatment transportation can call 1-888-987-1200, option 2.