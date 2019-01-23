Don't Worry, be Happy

“One morning she woke up different. Done with trying to figure out who was with her, against her, or walking down the middle because they didn't have the guts to pick a side. She was done with anything that didn't bring her peace. She realized that opinions were a dime a dozen, validation was for parking, and loyalty wasn't a word, but a lifestyle. It was this day that her life changed. And not because of a man, or a job, but because she realized that life is way too short to leave the key to your happiness in someone else’s pocket,” Unknown.

We are the only ones who can create our happiness. Happiness is the byproduct of how we respond to life. I used to hate being told to choose my battles, it's so much easier to be the victim and seek sympathy then to struggle to find the good in life. The first step to true happiness is to value yourself enough to fight for your happiness and not settle for anything less. Do the things that make you happy. Secondly, surround yourself with those that lift you up, not knock you down. Be with the ones that make you smile. And last but not least, laugh as much as you breathe, love as long as you live and celebrate your happiness and your strength with others. Being happy doesn't mean that your life will be perfect, it means that you have learned to look beyond the imperfections of life and found the silver lining that makes you smile. Like the song says: “In every life we have some trouble, but when you worry you make it double, don't worry, be happy,” Bobby McFerrin.

There was plenty of happiness going around this week with weddings, helping in the community and visits from family. The snow gave us a good reason to play outside, throw snowballs at each other, laugh, wear ourselves out then come in and sit by a warm fire. I get great joy out of watching children play, and I love to hear them giggle. When sadness threatens to turn that smile upside down, look to a fond memory and turn it right side up again. It takes less energy to smile, causes less wrinkles (and believe me I need to watch that) and makes your heart warm.

Your kindness challenge for the week: Ask a loved one to tell you five things that make them happy, then do one (or more) of them with them. Special warning: Smiling is contagious. Don't look for happiness, create it!

