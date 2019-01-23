We live in a world that is wandering and staggering around in darkness. Minds are blinded by the god of this world…the Devil. People are more open to religion than ever, yet still closed to the truth of the Bible. This is where many go wrong! In their search for something bigger they have so many religions to choose from!

Some search honestly and wind up caught up in a religion full of false teaching from a false shepherd. Others are only looking for a tailor-made religion that will allow them to still be their own shepherd. Some look to government to be their shepherd, some look to relationships to be their shepherd, some look for education to be their shepherd, some look to career to be their shepherd and some simply look to themselves to be their shepherd. Our world is in desperate need of a Shepherd.

People really don’t like the idea of having a Shepherd. They want a Savior but they don’t want a Lord! They don’t want to live under someone else’s expectations. They want to govern themselves, make their own decisions, do what they want, when they want. That is true outside the church as well as inside the church. People gravitate to religions, churches and leaders that don’t really stress that God has expectations on the individual. They don’t realize that as the Good Shepherd God is trying to lead them safely through life! The world and the church are desperately in need of a Shepherd.

The 23rd Psalm is known by countless people. It hangs as a picture in homes all over the world. It’s recited by people probably more often than almost any other scripture. However, it can only be made personal by those He calls His own.

The Lord is my shepherd; there is nothing I lack. 2 He lets me lie down in green pastures; He leads me beside quiet waters. 3 He renews my life; He leads me along the right paths for His name’s sake. 4 Even when I go through the darkest valley, I fear no danger, for You are with me; Your rod and Your staff—they comfort me. 5 You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies; You anoint my head with oil; my cup overflows. 6 Only goodness and faithful love will pursue me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord as long as I live.

The emphasis of this Psalm is not upon the sheep, but upon the ability of the Shepherd. David immediately begins by letting everybody know who his Shepherd is. It is, The Lord . . . There is no other alternative; there is no other choice; there is no other possibility; there can be no other shepherd. No other shepherd could perfectly accomplish all of this. No other shepherd could lead you and guide you and restore you and protect you and feed you and conquer death for you.

David does not say, “The Lord is my mother’s shepherd”; “The Lord is my father’s shepherd”; “The Lord is my best friend’s or my co-worker’s shepherd”; “The Lord is my wife’s shepherd.” David speaks with the emphasis of personal possession, “The Lord is mine – here and now! He belongs to me and I belong to Him.” Every time you recite those words you should emphasize that personal possession?

Sheep is a great analogy for the believer. We find it throughout the Bible. Christians are like sheep in that:

Sheep have to be led;

Sheep are helpless in the face of predators; they are weak and defenseless;

Sheep have trouble getting along with other sheep;

Sheep are totally dependent for their wellbeing upon the shepherd;

Sheep are stubborn and have a tendency to wander away from the shepherd.

David ends verse 1 of Psalm 23 by saying something remarkable . . . I shall not want.

One little boy mistakenly quoted this first verse by saying, “The Lord is my Shepherd, and that’s all I want.” Poor memory . . . good theology! If we didn’t have a Good Shepherd we would always want more. Even with the Good Shepherd there are times we find ourselves wanting more. But the Good Shepherd reminds us that when He is all we have … He is all we need! And we don’t need more from Him, we need more of Him.

There is only One who can fulfill the role of Good Shepherd. There is only One who can pull us to Himself and rid us of our pestering sins that find their way into our heads driving crazy. There is only One who can feed us so that we are satisfied. There is only One who can give us rest. The Shepherd!

Kyle Blanton, Pastor, Pee Dee Baptist Church