Martin Luther King Day was, of course, this past Monday. It was all-in-all quiet around here, with government and various other offices closed.

As it should be. King was a man of no small resolve and talent, and a lot of what all of us understand under the heading of “It’s my right” can be traced back to his impact on America. He was an American who changed things.

(And just for the record, it was not “Robert E. Lee Day,” that being moved to October after a bill was signed by Governor Hutchinson in 2017. Not everybody in the county apparently knew this, as in at least one case a sign announcing “Martin Luther King and Robert E. Lee Day closing” was on a county office last Friday, but then it can take time for the word to get out.)

Anyway, if you have a chance, taking some time during these winter months to read King’s “Letter from the Birmingham Jail” is time well spent. It’s not all that long, a letter after all, but it speaks to the importance of justice, action and civil regard. I try to go through it every year, as I did this year.

At the same time, this isn’t a column about King. I expect, you being the sort of person who reads newspaper columns, you’ve heard plenty about him in the past few days, and my chiming in a couple days after the fact is, well, more of the same. So that.

No, this is about Central High, or, really, the so-called “Little Rock Nine.”

I’ve been listening to more podcasts lately, and one of them, in honor of the day and all, had an interview with one of the woman who were one of the nine - Minnijean Brown-Trickey.

(I expect if you’ve been in Arkansas more than 30 minutes you know the story, but, quickly, these were the nine students who, in 1957, led to the President dispatching the Army to Little Rock so they could attend the recently-desegregated Central High School, in Little Rock.)

Trickey was 15 at the time and in the interview recalled the, well, all the yelling when she arrived at Central High. The upshot of the interview was her not really feeling like she was brave, as history has charged her, but she was someone who signed up to go to the school walking distance from her home. It wasn’t until she faced the resistance that the bravery thing came into play, and that the bravery was more an act of response than a quality brought forth on the front end, if you will.

She had stories of being spat on, cursed at, of being tripped in the lunch room, all that. (We’ve seen the newsreels, no sense dwelling on it here.)

But from that, a thought popped up: Listening to all this I had a picture of myself as 1957 high school student Alex, walking up to her during this time and befriending her. In this movie in my mind I was wearing a white shirt for two reasons: One, it was 1957 and I was a teenager (“Those new Studebakers are swell!”) and, two, I would be the angel of good sense and temperance, extending the hand of equality to my fellow man.

Same Alex as today, in other words. In my internal movie I was the hero, listening as I was to her story.

Then a pause. If I was a high school student in 1957 would I have been all that different? Would I have been the Fonzie-angel, cool above the crowd and welcoming the new student facing bitter protest? Or would I have joined in with my fellow students, white shirts and bared teeth – being a high school kid and all about social acceptance – in spitting and cursing at that poor kid from up the block, a threat to the social order?

Obviously, blessed by not having a time machine, I don’t know. I know what I’d like to think, and I know what I know about life in society, what I recall about being a high school kid, and I hope, knowing these things, the answer would be one which would make my grandchildren proud.

“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,” King wrote, and in the theatre of my mind exists the threat for injustice. May I always be above such an act.