Sorry I did not get anything into the news last week. Joyce spent a few days in the hospital and just got home. She will take it easy a few days and hopefully will be able to open the studio on Monday the 21st.

This is Friday night and the Scotland Community Center is having its monthly Musical Jams Session. They do this on the third Friday night of each month and are expecting a large crowd.

I do not have anything else for the news this week. Be safe, warm and healthy this week and if you have Scotland News call Jams Burns at 592-3935 and he will see that it gets into the news.