Laureate Alpha Lambda members were treated to a unique presentation of travel artifacts Jan. 16 at Mark Davis’s home near Shirley.

Attired in Mongolian garb, coat and wolf trimmed hat, Mark showed the group a tool to make linen cloth, a wooly mammoth tooth and a walrus shaft used by the indigenous people of the area he visited.

Davis also shared a lively dialogue of his travel exploits and later treated his guests to “Buffalo Burgers” from one of his hunts. After lunch, the ladies were given a tour of his home which embodies many of his big game trophies and art collection.