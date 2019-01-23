Three top stories in this issue.

A Conway couple, she was the daughter of a Damascus couple, posed with their three and a half year old son who survived a trying birth after suffering abdominal problems and subsequent, and repeated, surgery. The couple, Mr. and Mrs. Mike D. Phillips, reported their son was healthy and normal.

The Pickles Gap Baptist Church helped organized a fund raising to help the couple with the $11,000 in medical bills brought about by the surgeries and hospital stay.

A second story (hard to see at the fold in the page) reported two students, a 17 year old and a 14 year old, being caught in New York having stolen copper from the school, namely a sheet of copper from the school’s art department.

Winter weather had gotten in a lot of people’s way, with school closings. (Scotland, it was reported, managed to hold school after the most recent storm.) The mail truck had not stopped Monday, but, it was reported, buses were coming and going from the stations, but were late at times.

The ice and snow had also led to some Little Rock visitors staying over an extra day in Shirley, per that town’s correspondent.

Clinton State Bank reported four promotions.

Bacon was 59 cents a pound and flour was five pounds for 55 cents at the Clinton Thriftway, per its full-page ad.