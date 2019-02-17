The deaths of the three Sebastian County Adult Detention Center detainees who last year were found unresponsive in their cells are still under investigation.

Adrian Goodwin, John David Davenport and Lewis Shores were all found unresponsive while in the Detention Center and later died. The three detainees died within five months of each other.

Though none of their death investigations have concluded, their arrests and circumstances surrounding their deaths differ greatly.

Authorities have not commented on these deaths other than to provide updates on the progress of the investigations.

Adrian Goodwin

In the months prior to his death, Adrian Goodwin had been arrested and booked into the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center four times — mostly on suspicion of offenses related to court mandates, fines and parole requirements.

Jail deputies on July 24 found Goodwin, 33, of Fort Smith unresponsive in his cell before he was pronounced dead. Goodwin, who in 2013 was convicted of violent and drug-related felonies, was largely arrested in 2018 on suspicion of misdemeanor warrants or parole violations, according to arrest records.

Goodwin's July 12 arrest on suspicion of felony failure to appear and absconding, misdemeanor failure to appear and failure to pay fine, a parole violation and an Arkansas Department of Corrections commitment hold preceded his death. Goodwin was arrested on suspicion of similar offenses Feb. 27, according to records.

Fort Smith police on Feb. 12 arrested Goodwin on suspicion of misdemeanor fleeing after officer Bradley Marion checked a room at Seasons Inn, 2219 S. Waldron Road, in reference to Goodwin possibly being held against his will. Marion arrested Goodwin when he cornered him in the hotel and told him to go to the ground after he initially disobeyed his orders, according to the arrest report.

The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office handed the investigation into Goodwin's death over to Arkansas State Police.

State Police Spokesperson Bill Sadler said the investigation remains open and active.

John David Davenport

John David Davenport's caretakers sought measures other than arrest prior to his death.

Davenport, an autistic 25-year-old of Fort Smith, was found unresponsive on Sept. 12 in his Detention Center cell, was believed to be brain dead on Sept. 13 and was pronounced dead two days later, according to Sebastian County Coroner Kenny Hobbs. He was arrested Sept. 10 when he spit in an officer's face after his caretakers sought alternatives for his combative behavior, according to police.

Davenport's Bost caretakers sought care under Adult Protective Services and the Crisis Stabilization Unit prior to his arrest. Police Lt. Wes Milam said Davenport was arrested because of his demeanor, lack of doctor's signature for alternative care and felony warrant.

The caretakers told Abrajan he would randomly become upset and spit in their faces, according to the incident report. Abrajan after arresting Davenport confirmed he had a felony failure to appear warrant while transporting him to the Detention Center, according to police.

Milam said Abrajan was legally obligated to take Davenport to jail after she discovered his warrant. He also said police regularly take people to the CSU, but that they must be nonviolent.

Davenport on Sept. 12 appeared to have hit his head before the jail deputy found him unresponsive at 6:50 a.m. that day, according to a Sheriff's Office news release. He was taken to Sparks Hospital and pronounced dead three days later.

Former Sheriff Bill Hollenbeck said sheriff's officials did not hand the investigation into Davenport's death because Davenport did not die in the jail. However, they did give information pertaining to the investigation to State Police, he said.

Sheriff's Capt. Philip Pevehouse said sheriff's officials looked into Davenport's death, but that the case awaits results from the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory.

Lewis Shores

Former homicide suspect Lewis Shores had a mental health history involving court authorities prior to his death.

Shores, 19, who was arrested Sept. 5 and charged with felony aggravated residential burglary and theft of property in connection with the deaths of Jimmy and Norma Grubb, was found unresponsive in November inside his Detention Center cell with a plastic bag over his head and was pronounced deceased that evening. Two petitions filed in Circuit Court prior to Shores' September arrest stated he was believed to be homicidal, suicidal or gravely disabled.

Authorities arrested Shores in Booneville the day after the double homicide. Fort Smith police developed Shores as a suspect after he fled a wreck in Booneville and found the Grubbs dead inside the residence the vehicle he fled from was registered to.

Jail deputies on Nov. 29 found Shores unresponsive inside his protective custody pod. Deputies are required to check protective custody pod detainees every 15 minutes, Pevehouse said.

A Detention Center employee in an order filed in April after an unrelated misdemeanor arrest alleged Shores had made suicide attempts. Pevehouse said State Police would look into how Shores got a plastic bag inside his cell and if his death was self-inflicted.

Like Goodwin's death investigation, State Police's investigation into Shores' death remains active and open, Sadler said.