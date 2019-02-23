THEFTS

2219 SOUTH WALDRON ROAD: A TV valued at $500 was reported stolen.

GRAND AVENUE, 5800 BLOCK: A wedding ring and two diamond rings valued at $500 were reported stolen.

SOUTH 17TH STREET, 1300 BLOCK: A Kawasaki motorcycle and a Honda motorcycle valued at $1,000 were reported stolen.

FORGERIES/FRAUDS

A WISTER MAN reported he received a counterfeit $10 bill in change from Sonic, 3100 Zero St.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

ANNA MARIE RIGGS OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of a felony failure to comply warrant out of Crawford County and a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant out of Sebastian County.