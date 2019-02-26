ABC



The Ageless Bikers Club has rides that are from 16 to 23 miles on back country paved roads. We start at 8 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. Contact Dave O’Brien at 830-285-5129 or email djob1947boom@gmail.com for more information. Also check out our web site at www.hsvabc.weebly.com.

A couple of our rides are in the Village. A couple are out and back so one can ride as far as desired and return to the starting point. Our riding is social such that no is left behind.



AWL



Are you ready for a Fixer-Upper Marathon? HSVAWL presents this very special fundraising trip to Waco, Texas, designed just for “Fixer-Upper” junkies, Monday, June 17 to Thursday, June 20.

The itinerary is packed with all things Magnolia and plentiful Texas cuisine. It’s a motorcoach from HSV, three night stay at the Fairfield Inn (breakfast included), two lunches, two dinners.

We never make a trip without visiting another no-kill rescue, so we’ll also make a stop at the Humane Society of Central Texas. The seats will go fast, so call Vacation Valet today at 501-984-6191 to reserve your spot.



BYC



BYC members, join us for the following events: 1. Thursday, March 21, DTHC 4-6 p.m., location TBA. 2. BYC Day at Oaklawn Races, Thursday, March 28. See website for further details and to register.

Live on Lake Balboa shore or own a boat docked at Balboa Marina? Join our fun/informative social group. Annual memberships $25 per household. Get more information at www.bychsv.com or call D.C. Reed 922-6282.



Boomers Rock



Boomers Rock is a social club that provides its members a wide variety of activities to enhance an active lifestyle. Don’t forget to register for our gala Mardi Gras party. It will happening on March 5, 6:30 p.m., at the Coronado Center. There will be dining, dancing and carousing.

Our first golf tournament of the year will be on March 10, at Cortez Golf Course starting at noon.

To become a member and for more details, visit our website, BoomersRockHSV.com. Be part of the fun.



Computer Club



Alert – Ricky Middleton, the HSV police chief, will give a presentation on Home Security and Safety at our general meeting on Thursday, Feb 28 at 6 p.m. in the Coronado Center, room 6. Everyone is welcome to attend. Do not miss this – put it on your calendar.

Classes: Android Phone and Tablets – Tuesday, Feb. 26, 1-4 p.m. Use your Android devices better with this class and our “help” sessions. Organizing Documents and Photos on Windows – Wednesday, Feb. 27, 1-4 p.m.

And don’t forget our upcoming class on Introduction to iPhone/Pad on March 5.

For information/signup details go to “cchsv.org” or call 501-625-9911.



DAV



The Disabled American Veterans, James L. Whitby Chapter 5, Hot Springs, meets the 3rd Tuesday of every month at 11 a.m. at Smokin’ in Style BBQ, 2278 Albert Pike Rd., Hot Springs.

Our next meeting will be on Tuesday, March 19. All veterans and family members are invited to attend the lunch meeting.

For more information contact Rick Martin at 501-922-0474 or visit our website at https://spikehsv8.wixsite.com/dav5.



Eagle Wings Motorcycle Group



A rider group based in Hot Springs/HSVillage, and a chapter of GWRRA. All brands of motorcycles and trikes in this group.

Motorcycle rides planned every week. A monthly gathering on the 3rd Saturday of each month (except December), next gathering is March 16), in the meeting room of the Home Plate Café. Breakfast at 9 a.m. to visit among the members and guests, a short discussion at 10, usually followed by a ride if weather permits. Drop by for a visit to check it out.

Call O. J. Miles at 512-913-4567 or Don Hewett at 501-655-6290, should you have questions. The website is http://www.eaglewings chaptere.org/index.html.



Great Books Club



Great Books Club meets monthly on the third Tuesday at 4 p.m. in a meeting room of the Faith Lutheran Church, 1196 DeSoto Blvd. Come for in-depth discussions about great books.

For more information, contact Mary Beth Thorne at 970-481-5467.

2019 Reading Selections:

March 19 - Things Fall Apart by Chinua Achebe

April 16 - The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie by Muriel Sparks

May. 14 - As I Lay Dying by William Faulkner

Future books include:

Martin Eden

The Picture of Dorian Gray

Tess of the d’Urbervilles

All the King's Men

Appointment in Samarra

A Gentleman in Moscow



HSV Razorback Club



Calling all Razorback fans! Join the HSV Razorback Club. Anyone is welcome. If you are passionate about supporting our Razorback student-athletes and calling those Hogs, join us.

Memberships run Jan. 1 to Dec. 31. Yearly local club dues are $15 per person.

Pay online at www.hsvhogs.com or mail check (no cash) payable to HSVRC to PO Box 8422, Hot Springs Village, AR 71910. Email us at info@hsvhogs.com with questions or call 501-500-4725.

Save the date for our annual golf tournament on May 8 and dinner on May 7. Get more information on our website www.hsvhogs.com. Woo Pig!



Kiwanis Club of HSV



“Uh oh, tax time!” Gary Hoff will present “Changes in tax laws that affect seniors in particular.” Kiwanian Charley Derryberry will introduce the speaker.

Be our guest at 7:30 a.m. for coffee and doughnuts. Let our members tell you about “giving back” the Kiwanis way. It’s an opportunity to learn about the projects and programs Kiwanis supports in our community and for the children of the world. Want to volunteer?

Our regular meeting begins each Thursday at 8 a.m. in Christ Lutheran Church,, 103 Ponferrada Way.

For more information, contact Kiwanis president Hank Jarvis, 501-226-5157. Like us on Facebook - www.facebook.com/kiwanis.hsv.7.



Optimist Club



The HSV Optimist Club not only serves the Village, but has the goal of reaching out to local youth. We sponsor oratorical and essay competitions, sports activities, and a conservation club within the local schools.

The club meets the first Tuesday of each month at 8:30 a.m. at the Village Church of Christ, 210 Balboa Road.

For more information, call Steve Eubank at 501-209-2363 or Phil Gustafson at 501-204-4646.



Ouachita Mountain Hikers



The Ouachita Mountain Hikers plan to hike the LOViT trail on Thursday, Feb. 28.

For Saturday, March 2, OMH plans to hike at Mt. Nebo State Park.

Check www.omhikers.net, for additional information and updates.



Pink-Ribbon Sisters



We are all breast-cancer survivors who gather together to share information and support one another. If you have or previously had breast cancer, we welcome you.

Meetings are the fourth Tuesday of the month at 11:30 a.m. in the Mt. Carmell dining room at 540 Ponce de Leon in Hot Springs Village.

The next meeting is today.



Retired and Current Law-Enforcement Officers



Retired and Current Law-Enforcement Officers are invited to attend Breakfast/Coffee every third Tuesday of each month at 9:30 a.m. in the back room at Home Plate Café on Highway 7, for a very informal conversation.

Any questions contact Andrew Jones, Jr., 501-915-9822.



Rotary Club



The Rotary Club of Hot Springs Village meets weekly for fun, fellowship and presentations by interesting guest speakers. Club assemble this week.

We are a collection of community leaders, business professionals and volunteers who want to make a difference in our community and believe in the Rotary Motto “Service Above Self”.

Join us at Good Samaritan Society’s Lodge, 121 Cortez Road, on Thursday mornings for breakfast at 6:30, with the meeting to follow at 7.

For more information, call Bob Sweeten at 501-920-3772, visit our website at www.hsvrotary.org. or like us on facebook@hsv.rotary.



Scenic 7 Rotary



The Rotary Club of North Garland County/Scenic 7 is a small club that strives to make a big impact, both locally and around the globe. Members meet on Thursdays.

On the fourth Thursday of each month, such as this one, Feb. 28, the club has an after-hours meeting. Members gather as their work schedules allow to socialize and place food orders. The actual Rotary meeting is a shortened one, beginning at 5:30 p.m. and concluding by 6.

Visitors are always welcome at Charlie’s Pizza Pub, 127 McNeely Circle. Follow club activity at Facebook.com/Scenic7Rotary.

For more information call, Amanda Kennedy, 501-922-0227.



Scrappin’-with Barb



If you enjoy scrap- booking or would like to learn, come join us in the fun.

It’s a wonderful way to preserve memories and meet new friends.

Contact Barb Walker at 501-922-3776 for more information.



SAR DeSoto Trace Chapter



Calling all compatriots, friends, patriotic and our noble, exalted and revered Veterans—public welcome.

The Sons of the American Revolution DeSoto Trace Chapter has the distinct honor and privilege of hosting a fantastic guest speaker, Dan Turney, his hot topic, “Air Force One Advance Agent”.

Our meeting will start at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at the Home Plate Café. Come, hear, and learn about flying in the world’s most recognizable 747. Bring a friend and come hungry.



The Village Chorale



Singers interested in choral singing are invited to audition for The Village Chorale. We are a 40-voice mixed chorus singing standard choral literature in many styles.

The Village Chorale presents two concerts yearly at Woodlands Auditorium, performances at Garvan Woodland Gardens, and with the ASO in their annual “Christmas in the Village” concert.

We rehearse every Monday evening at 6 in the choir room of Presbyterian Kirk in the Pines. If you read music and would like to be part of our group, request audition by calling Dr. Tom Bolton, music director, at 502-889-1520 for further information.



Village Men’s Chorus



The Men’s Chorus performs a variety of acapella and accompanied choral music in a variety of styles. The Men’s Chorus presents a Christmas and spring concert with other appearances, including the Garvan Woodland Gardens and Woodlands Auditorium.

The chorus is under the direction of Jim Kelly, accompanied by Earl Wilde. We rehearse weekly on Wednesday mornings from 8:30-10:30 at Christ of The Hills Methodist Church.

This is a non-auditioned group; however, prior choral singing experience is necessary background experiences for this group. Contact Kelly at 501-915-0407 for more information. Visit https://hsvmenschorus.org/.



Village Parkinson’s Disease Support Group



There are more facilities starting all the time that are aiming at those of us who suffer from Parkinson’s. Come to our meeting and learn about them.

The Village PD Support Group meets at 11:30 a.m. on the second Thursday of each month at Mt. Carmel, just outside the Balboa Gate. You can stay for lunch ($7).

Call Bob at 922-0638 to make a reservation for lunch.



Village Pines Garden Club



Village Pines Garden Club meets the first Tuesday of the month through March.

Our meeting in March is the 5th at 11 a.m. in the Coronado Community Center. Grass Roots will begin in room 6. At noon we have a special tea table for everyone to enjoy.

Our speaker begins about 12:30 with a short business meeting to follow. Everyone is welcome.



