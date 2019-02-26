“Do ordinary things in an extraordinary way,” George Allen coach of the Los Angeles Rams and the Washington Redskins says.

Jessieville school district is the example of a typical small community educational system and since 1998 Melissa Speers has wandered through the campus living and working her ordinary life in extraordinary ways.

JVSD’s board of education recently named Speers as superintendent of the JVSD, a dream come true for a determined woman working to better the lives of Jessieville’s children.

“I’m passionate about our children and I want the people who work around me to have the same passion,” explains Speers. “I love to talk about Jessieville and I love to talk about our children.”

Speers’ dedication to JVSD started in 1998 when she became manager of the new JVSD sports arena.

In 2001 she began pursuing a teaching certification and earned a math degree. “I held down a full-time job, commuted to Henderson State University in Arkadelphia to get my degree, and my husband Steve and I were raising our two children, Kyle and Kodi. The three of them are Jessieville graduates.

“In January 2006, just after I graduated, one of our teachers became ill and could teach only half days. George Foshee, the superintendent, encouraged me to teach by putting me here. I taught part time and still maintained my arena duties. I came on full time in the fall of 2006.”

Speers became the middle school principal in 2012 and a district administrator in 2013.

“I’m not a follower. My parents raised me to be leader. My dad always said. ‘Lead when you can but if you cannot lead, be careful who you follow.’ I’ve taken the advice to heart and I think it’s paid off.

“I earned both my master’s degrees from Arkansas State University. The first was an MSBA in education leadership in 2011 and the second in specialist education in 2015. I aspired for leadership because I was inspired by one of the high school principals, Steve Wright. I knew I didn’t want to teach upper level math.

“When Mr. Carter came to JVSD, I was able to lead with my leadership style. He was the right man at the right time for the superintendent’s job,” Speers enthusiasm is contagious, she emits confidence and she’s thrilled about her new position.

“Finances are our biggest challenge. The governor just signed a bill to raise the minimum teacher’s salary to $36,000 a year. Salaries and benefits are already our biggest expense. It’s all about the budget and money will be tight. We need to review our costs and cut where and when we’re able.

“I’m excited about the move to PLC’s (professional learning committees.) They’ve been around since the ’50s. Fridays we do an early release to foster this with our teachers. I’m seeing a lot of growth and I’m excited about where we’re going. We’ve got to continue to focus on student development,” Speers flashes a smile obviously happy to be talking about her staff.

Speers may be new to the superintendent’s job but she has invested most of her adult life to JVSD. Starting as the arena manager, teacher, middle school principal, specialist in education and now superintendent and earning three advanced educational degrees, she’s prepared for the job.

Speers is grinning as she walks to her office door, “I never thought, never envisioned this moment in time. I tell the children, you don’t have to go to college but JVSD can equip you to go out into the world. I want every student leaving here to be a contributing member of society. America needs you to go to work.”