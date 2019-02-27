Fort Smith may add two advisory committees to its list of groups to potentially oversee the Sanitation Department and proposed public facilities board for the U.S. Marshals Museum.

The city created an internal recycling committee after the “recycling debacle” on how it could move forward with recycling, education, information and the operation. At-large Director Robyn Dawson is currently on the committee, and the administration would like to create a formal advisory committee.

City Administrator Carl Geffken said the original thought would be to create a Sanitation Advisory Committee, which would be designed to provide recommendations related to the city’s recycling program, learn about equipment replacement, pickup and landfill operations, routes and any other topics that could require “policy changes” or input from the board.

The board would approve all appointments to the committee, which would include residents.

Ward 2 Director Andre Good said he is supportive of transparency, but boards and commissions can be hindered by people who “put the brakes on progression” and the board should be mindful of that in these discussions.

Other members were concerned about the scope of the proposed advisory board. They believed keeping it focused on recycling would likely be the best course of action. Dawson said the board has only spoken on recycling, and it should remain to give citizens input and information.

“I think to take that away from them at this point is not the message this administration wants to send,” Dawson said.

Dawson said the committee is positive, engaged and informative. She also said Sanitation Director Kyle Foreman has been receptive to its suggestions and appreciative of its work.

The board also wants to create a temporary citizens advisory committee that would look at how the city, U.S. Marshals Museum Foundation and the public facilities board works together if the nine-month, 1-cent sales tax is passed by voters next month.

“I felt this was a way that there could be input, continue the transparent process that we want our residents to be a part of, and then should the sales tax pass, then the public facilities board would be established,” Geffken said.

The board would answer several questions, according to a memo from Deputy City Administrator Jeff Dingman to Geffken:

• Who will be appointed to the board, and how will that occur?

• What duties and responsibilities will the board have, specifically in regard to the facilitation of the museum?

• Why is the board needed?

• Will citizens have direct input into the lease between the board and museum?

• How will transparency be “achieved and protected” in the process of appointing members, outlining responsibilities and giving recommendations?

Geffken said members of the temporary committee could be a part of the public facilities board, but he suggests the two groups be comprised of different members.

Dawson said the public wants to know what path the city is going to take if the tax is passed and believes creating a board completely separate would allow them to have more input.

The committee would be created right after the Marshals Museum election and dissolve when the public facilities board is created on or before July 1. It would also dissolve if the tax fails.

The board will vote on the creation of the commissions 6 p.m. Tuesday.