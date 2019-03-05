THEFTS

2120 BURNHAM ROAD: A wallet valued at $70 containing $250 cash, a driver's license, insurance card, Social Security card and credit cards was reported stolen at Quality Inn.



MEMPHIS STREET, 1500 BLOCK: An iPhone 7, a television valued at $650 and $450 were reported stolen during a residential burglary.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported her Arvest debit card was stolen and her account was drained of $500.

SOUTH 24TH STREET, 1000 BLOCK: A burgundy 1999 Honda Shadow motorcycle valued at $2,600 was reported stolen.

GARY STREET, 5500 BLOCK: A silver iPhone 6S valued at $700 was reported stolen.

ZERO STREET, 5100 BLOCK: A red and white 2018 Dongfang motorcycle valued at $2,500 was reported stolen.

415 GARRISON AVE.: A 2000 silver BMW valued at $2,700 and a cellphone valued at $100 were reported stolen at Garrison Pointe Market & Cafe.

6107 S. 31ST ST.: Two Samsung cellphones valued at $1,000 were reported stolen at the Electric Cowboy.

SOUTH 22ND STREET, 2700 BLOCK: Items valued at $400 were reported stolen during a vehicle break-in.

LECTA AVENUE, 900 BLOCK: A cellphone valued at $400 was reported stolen from a vehicle.

2307 ZERO ST.: A purse valued at $50 was reported stolen during a vehicle break-in at Sally Beauty.

8200 U.S. 71 S.: A silver 2019 Kia Optima valued at $24,960 was reported stolen at Crain Kia of Fort Smith.

LEXINGTON AVENUE, 300 BLOCK: A wallet containing a Social Security card, driver's license, bank cards and $250 cash was reported stolen during a residential burglary. One of the cards was used for a $306 charge.

KINKEAD AVENUE, 5800 BLOCK: $4,400 cash and a watch valued at $75 were reported stolen during a residential burglary.

ASSAULTS

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported being thrown out of a vehicle going down a road at 50 mph. The woman reported another woman and a man were in the vehicle. The other woman was the one who pushed the woman out and the man had a gun and told her if she did not do what he said, he would kill her.

ILLEGAL DRUGS

PATRICK SCOTT MOTT OF ARKOMA was arrested on suspicion of possession of more than four ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance with the purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

KIMBERLY NICOLE MCCUBBIN OF ARKOMA was arrested on suspicion of possession of less than 200 grams of a schedule IV/V controlled substance with the purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

TIMOTHY TOURE TURNER OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of possession of less than two grams of a schedule I/II controlled substance with the purpose to deliver, furnishing a prohibited article, possession of less than four ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear.

RAVEN ELIZABETH GLASS OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of furnishing a prohibited article, theft of property less than $1,000 and misdemeanor refusal to submit to arrest.

LESLIE MICHELLE HARLEY OF BOONEVILLE was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of drug paraphernalia, furnishing a prohibited article, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property less than $1,000 and a failure to pay fine warrant.

TERRORISTIC THREATENING

2115 GRAND AVE.: An employee at El Super Taco reported receiving a phone call from a man who said he wanted alcohol and bandages, or he would come kill everyone at the restaurant.

1719 ROGERS AVE.: An employee at Miguel's Taqueria reported the business had been receiving calls for a few months from several out of town numbers from individuals threatening to have armed men enter the business and start shooting if they did not speak to the owner of the business.



OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

CHRISTOPHER LEE HARDIE, 29, OF VAN BUREN was arrested on a warrant for first-degree criminal mischief more than $1,000 but less than $5,000.

ADREN ANDREW LEWIS OF VAN BUREN was arrested on a felony warrant for nonsupport and suspicion of theft of property less than $1,000.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported another woman stole items from her vehicle valued at $900. She also reported an unauthorized use of the vehicle, which a friend was able to get back for her.

YVETTE NICOLE MONTGOMERY, 30, OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant out of LeFlore County.

DAKOTA JOE DAVIS, 22, OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a warrant out of Fort Smith for failure to comply with reporting requirements of the sex and child offender registration act.

BRITTNEY LEIGH ALLISON, 29, OF VAN BUREN was arrested on a felony assist outside agency warrant and a failure to pay fine warrant.

3422 GRAND AVE.: An attempted aggravated robbery with a firearm was reported at Taco Landia.