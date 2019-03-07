Residents are frustrated with the utility billing issues and some may file a lawsuit against the city.

Melissa Bonar, Ramsey Junior High teacher, said Tuesday night residents are fed up with the way the situation was handled.

“People are actually talking about hiring an attorney,” Bonar said. “Do you really think we need another lawsuit?”

The city is appealing a decision related to an alleged Freedom of Information Act violation.

One citizen is suing the city, demanding payment to residents regarding the unauthorized disposal of recycling into the landfill.

It is appealing a jury verdict related to the incomplete River Valley Sports Complex and unpaid subcontractors.

Fort Smith is also waiting to go to trial in the whistleblower suit from Fort Smith’s former sanitation director.

Lastly, citizens are appealing the Board of Directors’ decision to allow for the development of a Casey’s General Store at South 46th Street and Rogers Avenue. An additional lawsuit would bring the total to six.

“Stop playing games, adjust the bills down to a reasonable amount,” Bonar said. “This entire thing is the city’s fault. Let’s stop getting the city sued.”

Some citizens, including Amanda Kennedy, the adult education teacher known for her $4,300 bill, told the Times Record last week she may move back to Greenwood if her bills stay around the adjusted rate of $138.

Kennedy said she earned a master’s degree to make ends meet, but the costs may still be unsustainable.

The Fort Smith Residents Forum on Facebook features comments from people who live in nearby towns, saying they’re glad they don’t live in the city. Former residents are stating this issue confirmed they made the right decision to leave.

“We need leadership who will take responsibility and not blame their problems on the citizens,” Bonar said.

Residents have told the Times Record and posted on social media the common response from city employees is that they have a leak and the new meters are reading accurately.

Deputy Director of Utility Services Jimmie Johnson said at the town hall old meters were reading at an accuracy of 85 percent. New meters, such as Bonar’s and Kennedy’s, read at an accuracy of 98.5 percent to 101 percent, Johnson said.

Kennedy, who had a leak last fall, said her original bill noted a usage of 353 ccf, more than a quarter million gallons of water. She previously told the Times Record a leak of that magnitude should have been more obvious and questioned where the alleged used water went if her meter reading was accurately.

“That’s not a quarter million,” said Vice Mayor and At-large Director Kevin Settle. “I can tell you that you’re wrong.”

According to three separate calculations and the use of an online volume converter, the Times Record determined Kennedy’s usage was equivalent to 264,044 gallons of water. This amount was confirmed on Wednesday by Fort Smith Communications Manager Karen Santos.

Multiple sources have said the real issue is not residents using an excess amount of water. Instead, the new meters are not properly communicating with the billing system.

Ward 4 Director George Catsavis moved to hold a study session to discuss the issue. He said it has “hit a crisis situation.” At-large Director Robyn Dawson seconded the motion.

“I know all of y’all have complaints. This is putting a lot of people in binds,” said Mayor George McGill. “It’s causing a lot of grief, and we’re going to do something about it. We’re going to study it.”

A date has not been set for the upcoming study session.