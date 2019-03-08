After considerable discussion, the Greenwood City Council opted to begin the process of looking elsewhere for sanitation services on Monday.

At its regular meeting, the city council approved a motion to execute the city's right to terminate its contract with Altes Sanitation and rebid it with an effective date for the new contract of June 1. The council voted 3-3, with Daniel McDaniel, Lance Terry and Tim Terry voting for it and A.C. Brown, Ralph Meeker, and Rod Powell voting against it. Mayor Doug Kinslow broke the tie. Kinslow said the city has a contract with Altes Sanitation for three years that began in September 2017.

During the council forum portion of the meeting, McDaniel proposed if the city was continuing to have the same problems with Altes Sanitation it has had in the past, that the city terminate its contract with the company and rebid despite the possibility the city would pay a higher rate. Kinslow said the city would definitely pay a higher rate. The city and the city council, with the help of Greenwood Finance Director Thomas Marsh, looked into the idea of providing its own sanitation services for residents.

"We have determined absolutely that we the city could not do it for what Altes does it for sure," Kinslow said. "I mean, it's not possible."

Kinslow said on Thursday per its contract with Altes Sanitation, the city is currently paying $9.40 per household for residential solid waste pickup, $1 per household for recycling and a 50 cents per household administrative cost for collection and remittance.

McDaniel said what spawned much of the conversation about the city providing its own sanitation services was the poor service Greenwood was getting from Altes Sanitation, including the poor equipment running around on city streets.

"Like Tim says, we're dumping stuff on the street, we're leaking stuff on the street, et cetera, et cetera, et cetera," McDaniel said. "If that's continuing, they're violating our terms of our contracts anyway because the terms of the contract that we just re-established were that you don't do that. You've got to have things in operable condition."

Kinslow said the city of Greenwood continues to get calls from residents about the service Altes Sanitation provides.

The city council also unanimously approved a resolution designating the bridge east of Greenwood City Hall and past the Sebastian County Coal Miners Memorial on Arkansas 10 to be named the SSG Justin "Dutch" Estes Memorial Bridge.

The resolution states Justin M. Estes, a staff sergeant in the United States Army, was posthumously awarded the Silver Star Medal for gallantry in action while serving on March 5, 2007, while on combat patrol operations during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Estes served as a squad leader during a complex improvised explosive device attack in Samarra, Iraq, and was killed in action as he was moving casualties out of the flames and wreckage. He attempted to save the lives of five of his comrades.

The next regular Greenwood City Council meeting is scheduled to take place April 1.