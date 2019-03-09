THEFTS

EMRICH STREET, 3200 BLOCK: Two nail guns, a skill saw and a staple gun valued at $1,170 were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

NORTH 53RD STREET, 2300 BLOCK: A residential burglary was reported.

NORTH 31ST STREET, 3700 BLOCK: Vehicle paperwork and three binders with medical information valued at $200 were reported stolen.

BOYS CLUB LANE, 5800 BLOCK: Money and bluetooth headphones valued at $75 were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

NORTH 47TH STREET, 600 BLOCK: A backpack and a laptop valued at $1,600 were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

6813 PHOENIX AVE.: A vehicle break-in was reported at Holiday Inn Express.

4730 GRAND AVE.: Money valued at $400 was reported stolen in a burglary at Sonic Drive-In.

ILLEGAL DRUGS

JOHNATHAN DAVID POTTER OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of fewer than 2 grams of cocaine with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia to store or conceal, misdemeanor obstructing governmental operations and misdemeanor failure to appear and failure to pay fine warrants.

ERYN ALEXANDRA BRADLEY OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of fewer than 2 grams of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia to store or conceal.

TERRORISTIC THREATENING

A WOMAN, NO ADDRESS LISTED, reported a man texted her he would shoot up her house and kill her over $30 she owed him.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

KELLIE RUNEA CARTER OF MULBERRY was arrested on suspicion of felony breaking or entering and a felony petition to revoke warrant.