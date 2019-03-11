District 75 state Rep. Lee Johnson hopes at least some of his proposed tobacco legislation goes into effect through another House bill.

Arkansas House Bill 1565, which would provide funding for the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Center at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences to become a national cancer institute, passed through the House Thursday with 67 votes. The bill includes proposed legislation to move the legal smoking age from 18 to 21, which Johnson, R-Greenwood, proposed in House Bill 1519.

Johnson said voting on House Bill 1519 will not happen until 1565 is either struck down or passed.

"For now, (House Bill 1519 is) going to be the vehicle I stand behind to try to get Tobacco 21 in as a policy," Johnson said, though he noted he disagreed with some of the proposed legislation in the bill.

Filed by District 31 state Rep. Andy Davis, R-Little Rock, House Bill 1565 would raise the legal smoking age in phases — a contrast to Johnson's bill, which would immediately raise the legal age when it went into effect. As for funding for the cancer center, the bill would tax cigarette paper and amend the tax levied on cigarettes and other tobacco products to $10.50 per 1,000 cigarettes sold.

Though Johnson said he believed raising the age in phases would create enforcement problems throughout the state, he spoke highly of the potential upsides of having a national cancer institute in Arkansas.

"It would bring very high-quality cancer researchers to the area, it provides cutting-edge cancer treatment," Johnson said. "If we were to achieve this designation, it would position us geographically to really serve not just Arkansans but other people in this region who have to travel quite a distance to the Chicago or Houston area to get that kind of treatment."

District 78 state Rep. Jay Richardson, D-Fort Smith, said he voted for the bill because he believes the legal age should be extended to 21. He also said he was for funding a national cancer institute.

District 77 state Rep. Justin Boyd, R-Fort Smith, said he voted against the bill for several reasons, including the lowering of the legal smoking age.

"I don’t disagree with anything that’s been said. Smoking nicotine has cost taxpayers money, but I think we can give 18-year-olds a gun and send them to fight in war. At some point in time, you have to decide, are you an adult at 18 or are you an adult at 21? I was ready to stay at 18 at the moment," Boyd said. Lee said he understood Boyd's reasoning but voted differently.

District 9 state Sen. Terry Rice, R-Waldron, said he hasn't ruled out voting for the bill once it reaches the Senate but has reservations about it on grounds of personal rights. He said he will need to look at the bill more closely before voting one way or another.

District 8 state Sen. Mat Pitsch, R-Fort Smith, spoke well of how the bill could potentially address concepts such as teenagers getting tobacco through 18-year-olds. He also said legislation that addresses tobacco could also have an economic impact.

"If I can figure out a way to keep our health-care costs down whatever percentage, I think that’s the benefits of this bill," Pitsch said.