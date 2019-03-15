BOONEVILLE — Logan County’s Office of Emergency Management and its former dive team are the subject of a fraud complaint filed with the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management.

The complaint form forwarded to the DFA’s Office of Internal Audit alleges the dive team spent thousands of taxpayer dollars to pay an individual for dive training in the Caribbean.

Logan County Judge Ray Gack said this week he had no knowledge of the accusation and did not know the individual identified in the complaint.

“I don’t know who that person is,” Gack said. “I think he is a dive team trainer. Tobi (Miller) was telling me, but she never met him, either.”

Miller is the current Emergency Management director.

The complaint also notes there was a different director of the Office of Emergency Management at the time of the alleged incidents.

The complainant adds that Sheriff’s Office personnel, other county employees and their families took part in dive training expeditions.

Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Josh Scott said last week he knew of two Sheriff's Office employees during former Sheriff Boyd Hicks’ tenure who were associated with the dive team. Scott said one left early in Hicks’ tenure and the other was a part-time deputy who did not stay long.

No one who is currently on the staff of current Sheriff Jason Massey has been associated with the dive team, Scott added. And the dive team has never been under the guidance of the Sheriff’s Office.

Scott noted the Sheriff's Office will assist or participate in the investigation if requested.

The complainant, whose name was only listed as "Tax Payer," also alleges the Office of Emergency Management paid for “thousands of dollars worth of equipment that can not completely be accounted for.”

According to a DFA website, “The Arkansas Financial Management Guide effective as of Oct. 1, 2004, requires that a thorough investigation be conducted for each alleged incident of fraud. When allegations of fraud are brought to the attention of agency management, these allegations shall be reported to the DFA Office of Internal Audit. The Office of Internal Audit will coordinate the review of the allegations to determine if the allegations are substantiated.”

Gack said the county would cooperate with any investigation.

“We’re audited by the state anyway as far as the money going in and out,” said Gack.

The county is currently undergoing an audit on 2017 records, Gack said.