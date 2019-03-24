Julie Murray was recently named the new Van Buren Chamber of Commerce president and chief executive officer. She begins her new role on April 8.

A graduate of Van Buren High School, Murray is an experienced business professional with an extensive background in strategic planning and community development. She spent the last four years as executive director of the Heber Springs Area Chamber of Commerce. Prior to her directorship at that chamber, Murray worked at the Walmart corporate office in strategy and development, as well as the global communications department.

Murry earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Arkansas and a Master of Science in Leadership and Ethics from John Brown University. In 2018, she graduated from the Community Development Institute and passed a rigorous exam to earn the certification of Professional Community and Economic Developer.

As head of the Heber Springs chamber, Murray oversaw the transition from a festival-driven chamber to a membership-driven organization. She also helped secure a new, more visible location for the institution, and she established a working chamber foundation to procure grants and establish a Chamber Champion Leadership Development program.

Murray and her staff accomplished all this while maintaining a 90 percent membership retention rate.

Murray will step into the role previously filled by Terry Carson. Carson was hired by the board last March. From the beginning, Carson indicated his tenure would be short-term.

“My goal in taking the job was to help with membership recruitment and retention while the board continued in its search for a permanent placement,” Carson noted. “It has been a privilege to lead the organization over the last year and I am grateful for the opportunity to have served. I am leaving this job in very capable hands, as the board has made a wise choice in naming Julie Murray as the new president/CEO.”

Board Chair David Young agreed: “Julie brings with her a wealth of chamber experience and has a strong background in business and marketing. She has a passion for economic development and as a Van Buren alum, has important ties to our community. She also has a proven record for driving growth and in strengthening relationships among chamber members and community groups. We are thrilled to welcome her back to Van Buren and are excited to see all that she will accomplish.”

Sarah Paserpskis, PT, DPT, is now providing pelvic floor physical therapy for women and men at Baptist Health Therapy Center-Fort Smith.

Paserpskis’ specialty focuses on a growing area of medicine which helps women who experience problems with sexual intercourse, urination, bowel disorders, organ prolapse, fertility, pregnancy preparedness, postpartum recovery, cancer recovery or have been sexually or physically abused.

But her services aren’t just limited to women. Paserpskis also provides therapy for men who suffer from pelvic pain, sexual dysfunction, or incontinence related to prostate surgery, cancer treatment or trauma.

Paserpskis graduated with a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from the University of Central Arkansas in 2014. She works closely with gynecologists, obstetricians, urologists and other doctors to help patients by referral.

“The goal is to teach people how to take control of their own bodies and not let pain or other issues rule their lives,” she said.

Paserpskis is good at helping her patients to overcome obstacles, because she’s had a few of her own. Paserpskis was born deaf. But thanks to a mother who loved to read to her and sisters who loved to sing a cappella, the southwest Kansas-native learned to speak clearly.

Baptist Health Therapy Center-Fort Smith is located at 624 Towson Avenue, Suite B.