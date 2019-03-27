Next up: National news

We’ll admit, the nature of the coverage gets a bit tiresome, if not grating. National news, national topics, people with expensive hair and makeup shrilling before the camera over “what it all means.”

Disappointment here on two levels: One, we fail to find the utility in shrilling, the falsetto voice recounting whatever the perceived offense. This is news, not high school gossip after all. Second, and here an even more important point: “What it all means” is translated into what this side or the other side will do, is doing, or could accomplish. It becomes the same as projecting winners and losers in a sporting event.

On one hand we understand. Shrillness communicates urgency, and sports reporting, well, that’s just easy, a quick way to make a point. The lights come on, get wide eyed, declare what it means for the chances of X to Y in the next election. Lights go down, say good night to the crew, time to swing by the gym on your way home.

Issues? Well, issues are important, granted, but they are complex, often knotty, and, darn it, time and again the other side has a point. Understanding these things take time, these knots slow to untangle, and when you get into the nuts and bolts of it things get a bit boring, frankly. Easier, much easier, to shout, tout the winner in the next event, and call it a day.

And of course the result is the often implied and the at-times called out need to “Choose a side.” After all, if we’re going to parse it like a sporting event, the least we can do is expect you, the news consumer, the viewer, to decide which team you’re going to cheer. In fact, heck, each team has paid darn good money to get its wide-eyed shrilling on the broadcast, might as well get their money’s worth.

And if only this was all we were thinking regarding news, important national news, over the weekend.

Because the final point of this, the ultimate outcome, is to create an “us versus them” environment. You, a member of “us,” must remain steadfast and fierce in the determination to defeat “them” in the quasi sporting contest.

And at this point, it’s not disputed that Russia worked to disrupt the 2016 election, and at this point it’s not disputed that the goal - candidates aside - was to create divisions in America’s voting population. And at this point it’s fairly obvious Russia got a nice bang for its buck.

The on-screen cast, after all, is only doing what sells. “Give the people what they want,” is the old saying, making it easy to argue that the us/them shallowness being broadcast is simply a mirror.

A mirror held in place by propagandists who have gotten a really good bang for their buck.

Philippians 1: 12-26

Paul’s Chains Advance the Gospel

12 Now I want you to know, brothers and sisters, that what has happened to me has actually served to advance the gospel. 13 As a result, it has become clear throughout the whole palace guard and to everyone else that I am in chains for Christ. 14 And because of my chains, most of the brothers and sisters have become confident in the Lord and dare all the more to proclaim the gospel without fear.

15 It is true that some preach Christ out of envy and rivalry, but others out of goodwill. 16 The latter do so out of love, knowing that I am put here for the defense of the gospel. 17 The former preach Christ out of selfish ambition, not sincerely, supposing that they can stir up trouble for me while I am in chains. 18 But what does it matter? The important thing is that in every way, whether from false motives or true, Christ is preached. And because of this I rejoice.

Yes, and I will continue to rejoice, 19 for I know that through your prayers and God’s provision of the Spirit of Jesus Christ what has happened to me will turn out for my deliverance. 20 I eagerly expect and hope that I will in no way be ashamed, but will have sufficient courage so that now as always Christ will be exalted in my body,whether by life or by death. 21 For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain. 22 If I am to go on living in the body, this will mean fruitful labor for me. Yet what shall I choose? I do not know! 23 I am torn between the two: I desire to depart and be with Christ, which is better by far; 24 but it is more necessary for you that I remain in the body. 25 Convinced of this, I know that I will remain, and I will continue with all of you for your progress and joy in the faith, 26 so that through my being with you again your boasting in Christ Jesus will abound on account of me.