I'm gonna brag on my husband a little because he's not one to “Toot his own horn," but he has such a kind and giving heart and he makes me so very proud with his simple acts of kindness.

Often when he is performing there are children in the audience, he loves children and children love music. It's so much fun to watch the kids, they just can't help themselves and start moving when they hear the music. Sean loves seeing the children dance and having fun so he bought these little harmonicas that are on a chain and he started handing them out to his little friends. That first night he handed out about half a dozen of them.

Of course, the children started blowing on their harmonicas right away and when I saw Sean's face light up with joy I knew he could hear them too. He was still talking about how happy that made him days after he had handed out those first harmonicas. I think about this simple act of kindness and then I think about his humbleness and the expression, “Toot your own horn” takes on a different meaning.

Guy Kawasaki is an American marketing specialist and author who said, “If you don't toot your own horn, don't complain that there's no music.” In marketing this is certainly the case but you need to be careful that tooting your own horn doesn't become bragging.

We had a really amazing week spent with a wide variety of friends and new acquaintances and each day I feel blessed to have so many wonderful people in my life. When I get the privilege to get to know someone more, I work very hard to find that balance of conversation where you share about yourself without sounding like you are bragging, or from the other end of the spectrum, whining about your life and life experiences.

The art of conversation and sharing about yourself can be a strained experience when you run into those personalities that tend to focus and control a conversation by talking solely about themselves. I get great joy out of getting to know new people and also learning more about those that are already close to me.

Children are easy to get to know. They are so open, honest, and have such free spirits but adult friendships are a lot more complex but certainly worth the effort. I believe that the key to any relationship is respect and it begins when you first meet someone.

“One of the most sincere forms of respect is actually listening to what another has to say,” Bryant H. McGill.

You have to let them “Toot their own horn” in order to learn about them and likewise you need to ”Toot your own horn” in order to share something about yourself. Once you've gotten to know someone and become close to them then the words and stories you share aren't nearly as important and your perception and in knowing, just by their look or mannerisms, that something is amiss and they need you. It's been a week of highs and lows, amazing adventures, moments of great fear and worry, quiet moments, laughter and tears. In the mix, one thing was constant, kindness. When your day begins with kindness for oneself and for others then at the end of the day, when you count your blessings, your heart is full of love.

Your kindness challenge for the week: Take some time to sit down with a friend, ask questions, learn something more about them and listen with your heart. “Don't be impressed by: Money, Followers, Degrees and Titles. Do be impressed by: Generosity, Integrity, Humility and Kindness,” Unknown.

