A proclamation, issued at the Clinton City Council’s March 21 meeting marking “Hazel Burnett Day,” in honor of Burnett’s 100th birthday on March 19. That same evening County Judge Dale James told the Quorum Court of his issuing a proclamation, also honoring Burnett. Burnett was a long-time teacher at Clinton Schools. The council meeting was held in the James Burnett terminal building at the airport, named after her son.