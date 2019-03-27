So yeah, got to spend some time with a senator this week. He even went so far as to come by the office and chat for an hour. You can see the outcome of this on page 1, and I’ll have some pics of it up on the website later.

It was an interesting time for insight, and not just insight about political issues in today’s news.

I realize in the grand scheme of things, a senator stopping by a newspaper to make known what’s on his mind is not, per se, news. Senators have toured their districts, and stopped by newspapers to have a conversation, since there were first senators.

At the same time this is a small paper in a small town, a weekly with one desk in the editorial department, and him taking the time to do that, to talk, to discuss was really quite an honor.

And you have to be careful at times like that. It’s easy enough to be star-struck at such times, but big serious editors such as myself (he typed, seriously) have to be ready to cut through the nonsense, get the facts, not be swayed by persuasive bombast and well-rehearsed talking points drawn from the national political stage.

And this was on my mind as John Boozman sat down across from my (massively cluttered) desk and we talked.

Let’s start here, Senator John Boozman is a nice guy. More to the point, he’s fairly soft-spoken. The conversation is much like that of speaking with a practiced optometrist (which he is), a gentle directness, a desire not to startle. This, of course, is in opposition to our television view of national politicians, practiced speeches in front of cameras, the outside voice used inside. This was none of that, this was a nice guy with an important job, sipping on a paper cup of gas station coffee (somebody must have warned him about my coffee making) letting you know what was on his mind.

A couple days earlier I’d heard a podcast with Michelle Obama, former first lady, and she made a point about the characterizations, at times negative, at times very negative, which go along with being a politician on the (inter)national stage.

“You can’t take it personal,” she said, “it’s all part of the game.”

As the interview wound down we took a break from serious-journalist-interviews-senator to chat. I showed him around the place a little bit (short walk, after all), pointed out some of the downright ancient newspapers on file, some of the old equipment. We talked.

It turned out his dad was an airplane guy and we shared some stories as airplane guys would share. This led into a story and, son-of-a-gun, Senator Boozman had been no the aircraft carrier I was once stationed on. In his case he was on while it was operating off the coast of Iraq (in my case, Italy, many years apart). And from here two guys chatting about life on an aircraft carrier, the noise, the bustle, the work of a floating airport, its outbound flights carrying bombs.

This very nice, soft spoken, man thanked me for my service. In fact the next morning we saw each other a final time, at a small business gathering, and he again, twice, thanked me for my service.

Nice guy. No, really, if he lived next door I’d make it a point to seek him out regularly for a cup of coffee and a chat.

Elsewhere in the paper, again, we have the results of the interview, the policy statements and insights. And elsewhere in the paper we have opinions, editorials, on what is proper and just and what is not in our modern world. But here, in this corner of the paper, an important point, arguably as important as any point, which needs to be made: Take it personal or no, part of the game or no, these are real people.

Real people: You are, I am, so are these same people on the evening news, the same people who remember riding with their father on air freight runs, of standing on the deck of an aircraft carrier amidst all that noise, the shared experience, the humanity.

Take a minute and embrace that.

After all, we’re all in this together.