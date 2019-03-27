We in our present culture have a problem with showing respect. Respect is similar to honor and we are supposed to honor things that are holy. Someone said to me, “We have no respect for pretty much anything or anyone these days.” I immediately thought, “She is right.”

People don’t respect law officers anymore. Cop killing is almost a daily occurrence in this country. Elders are typically not respected by the young people. I personally know teachers who have resigned because of the disrespect of students. This lack of respect is especially true when it comes to the things of God.

We in the Western world have a certain disadvantage when it comes to reading and understanding a Middle Eastern book steeped in a very unfamiliar Hebrew culture. Have you ever tried to read Hebrew? It’s read backward and the alphabet, characters and numbers are little squiggly marks. The very name Jesus is Y’hoshua. This problem is never more pronounced and important than when it comes to understanding the important Biblical word HOLY.

We are commanded by God to distinguish between that which is holy and that which is unholy.

Basically our modern Western world has no concept of the word holy, and that has never been more true than today. Respect for that which is holy is out the window in our world. In the Bible when something is holy is it sacred, something devoted to God and not common like other things. Separated by God for God and not to be profaned (treated as common). God had a physical house in the O.T. which had two rooms One was called the Holy Place and the other called the Most Holy place where only the high priest could enter once a year, where the Ark of the Covenant rested which was the throne of God, from which God manifested His presence. That Ark was holy. Once it was touched by a man named Uzzah and God struck him dead (2Samuel 6:3-11) and King Uzziah touched it and God struck him with incurable leprosy (2Chronicles 26:22-23). You don’t mess with holy things and you don’t treat them as common. What is holy is what God chooses to separate from the common things of the world and devote to Himself. Holy is what is consecrated to God.

Today we have a problem with this concept. What do we call the Book we study about God? We call it the Bible. It’s actually entitled The Holy Bible. Holy means special, set apart by God, uniquely devoted to God by God. It's not a good book; it's God’s book. Second Timothy 3:15, calls it “the Holy Scriptures.” Among all the books of the world it was considered special because it was God’s Holy Book.

The opposite meaning of holy is not sinful or morally impure. The Holy Bible is pure and without error, but what makes it holy is that God wrote it and He has not written any other book. It is holy because it is about the most important matters in the universe: God and His truth about everything, including sin and salvation. We profane it, not so much by how we literally handle it, but by not reading and obeying it, by not adjusting our lives according to its commandments and truths. We profane (treat as common) that which is holy by ignoring it.

Also today we don’t have any concept of a Holy Day. But in the Bible, though all the days were created by God, there is one day that was set aside by God as holy. It’s His day. The Old Testament calls it the Sabbath and it was celebrated every Saturday, the seventh day of the week (Ex20:8). But in the New Testament Jesus is our Sabbath, but the principle of a holy day is carried over into what it calls the Lord’s Day. This is a day unlike any other day, a day devoted to God alone. We can work the other six common days, but not on this day; this is God’s day, a day of worship when we are completely devoted to God. How many people treat this day as holy?

Another thing is the modern marriage. It has been changed from Holy Matrimony to simply marriage. This is an uncommon relationship, unlike any other. The person you are married to is holy to you, made so by the desire and decree of God. Do you think of your spouse as holy and Sacred? And do you treat him/her as such? People enter into Holy Matrimony and divorce at will. Some do this three or four times, or more! Pretty much nothing in the modern mind is holy anymore, not even marriage, not even God.

The tithe is holy unto the Lord. A tenth of all the money we make is belongs to God. “All the tithe of the Lord is the Lord’s. It is holy to the Lord. The tenth shall be holy to the Lord.” (Leviticus 27:30-33) The tithe is not from the Law: Abraham tithed 400 years before the Law was given. The tithe was in Eden even before sin. The first couple could not eat of that one tree; it belonged exclusively to God. The tithe was so holy, if someone could not give it at a particular time he had to add one-fifth and then pay it all. Do you regard the tithe as holy unto God, set aside for Him, and not part of the money you use for yourself and your family? If you don’t tithe God considers you as a thief, robbing from Him. “You have robbed Me. But you say, ‘In what way have we robbed You?’ In tithes and offerings.” (Malachi 3:8)

The people of God, our brothers and sisters in Christ, are called in the Holy Bible – saints, or quite literally “holy ones.” It is the Greek word hagios, from which we get the word holy. “To all who are in Rome, beloved of God, called to be saints (hagios).” (Romans 1:7) Believers in Christ are holy. They are separated by God for Himself, the beloved of God, made holy by the Holy God. In a sort of false humility Christians will sometimes say of themselves that they are “sinners saved by grace,” but that is not so. In the Holy Scriptures Christians are never called sinners; they are called saints. We are holy ones. We may be saints who sometimes sin, but we are not sinners. Lost people are called sinners; saved people are called saints.

How is it that believers in Christ are declared holy by God? It is because of their faith in Christ and because God has put Himself in them. “Do you not know that your body is the temple of the Holy Spirit who is in you, whom you have from God, and you are not your own? For you were bought with a price; therefore glorify God in your body and in your spirit, which are God’s.” (1Corinthians 6:19-20)

Saints are holy because the holy God lives inside their bodies and because they were bought with the very blood of Jesus and therefore belong to Him.

That which is holy can be profaned, treated as common. We are warned against profaning that which is holy: “Lest there be any profane person like Esau, who for one morsel of food sold his birthright. For you know that afterward, when he wanted to inherit the blessing, he was rejected, for he found no place for repentance, though he sought it diligently with tears.” (Hebrews 12:15-17) We should never treat as common that which God has consecrated to be holy. God calls Christians His holy priesthood (1Peter 2:5).

All of this holiness comes from the God who is holy. God alone is “glorious in holiness.” (Exodus 15:11) His holiness is expressed in the repetition of the seraphic cry: “Holy, holy, holy.” (Isaiah 6:3) The frequent title given to God is “the Holy One of Israel,” stressing God’s unique relationship with Israel as His “holy nation.” (Exodus 19:6) God is perfectly holy in all His attributes. Everything that is holy is holy because of God’s work of separating it or them from the world to Himself. Those things that God separates unto Himself become holy too. His day is holy, His word is holy, His temple is holy, His SON is holy. Jesus Christ is holy.

When you see Jesus walking and talking in the Gospels you see the holy God walking and talking. Jesus is called “the Holy One of God.” Peter quoted a prophecy of David from Psalm 3 when referring to the resurrection of Christ, “Nor will You allow Your Holy One to see corruption.” (Acts 2:23-32) Even the demons know that He was holy: “I know who You are – the Holy One of God!” (Mark 1:24).

Jesus could stand up before His contemporaries and ask anyone who had ever seen Him sin to speak up and nobody did (John 8:46). You try that! Jesus was holy in His birth, life, resurrection and still is in His high priestly ministry. But He was not holy in His death! But not because He had sinned. On that cross He took our sins. He became sin for us and took the punishment for our sins. He became what we were (sinners) so that we could become what He is (holy). When the believing sinner places his faith in Jesus he is declared holy because he is immediately placed into Christ who is holy.

And make no mistake about it, without holiness no one will see God (Hebrews 12:14). God fully expects those who claim His holy name to live holy lives: “As He who called you is holy, you also be holy in all your conduct, because it is written, ‘Be holy, for I am holy.’” (1Peter 1:15-16) We are declared holy in our position before God because we are in Christ, and we are made holy in ourpractice because Christ is in us. When we believe in Christ we are declared holy and we are made saints. No higher honor can be bestowed.

Terry Simpson is pastor at Grace Church, Clinton