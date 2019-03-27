Fort Smith police are investigating a gas station robbery that occurred Sunday on the north side of town.

The store clerk at the Citgo store at 1549 North Greenwood Ave. around 10 p.m. Sunday night told police a black man with a slim build, tan long pants, blue zip-up jacket and a do-rag over his face told her to give him all her money. She also reported seeing a gun. She said she handed all the cash to the suspect and that the suspect fled on foot from the store, the incident report states.

Two witnesses who were outside pumping gas when the suspect left said he turned toward Belle Avenue and ran down north O Street, the report states.

An employee who works an earlier shift at the store told police she believed the suspect was the clerk's boyfriend. She said she had seen him around 8:45 p.m. that night outside the gas station talking to her while wearing a blue jacket and tan long pants, the report states.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department at (479) 709-5100.