The March 21 Quorum Court meeting included an unexpected request from an area fire chief.

As a late addition to the agenda, the Holly Mountain Fire Department Chief Tom Westfall asked for the Quorum Court to consider an ordinance so his department would consolidate with the Burnt Ridge Fired Department.

No ordinance was presented at the meeting, as Westfalll’s request was for any vote to take place at the next Quorum Court meeting.

Westfall presented to the court that the Holley Mountain Fire Department was formed 17 years ago as part of the airpark community on Holley Mountain, serving a roughly one square mile area. At the time of its formation, Westfall said, the department had an ISO 1 rating, one of five departments in the nation to get such a high score. The department was now ISO 3, he said.

The problem, Westfall said, was the department was having trouble maintaining its volunteer base required to respond to calls and otherwise meet minimal staffing levels. In the previous year the department had received five call-outs with 40 mutual aid calls, he told the court.

Currently the department has eight firefighters, most from outside its fire district, Westfall said. This had reached the point that in a call-out the previous weekend while he and his wife were out of town, nobody was available to respond, he said.

And against this the department received $95,000 in Act 833 funding and fire dues, he said.

“We take the same amount of money as all the other fire districts,” Westfall said.

This had led to a vote by the department’s Fire Board to close the department at its Jan. 25 meeting, Westfall told the court.

Minutes of that meeting, supplied by Westfall, included a statement by then -Fire Board Chairman and airpark resident Joe Marshall where, “... he discussed how many neighbors have come to him with allegations that members of the Board have committed tax fraud, falsifying records, used fire dues for personal gain, and the Westfall’s were using fuel oil and propain for personal use only.”

Marshall resigned his Chairman position at that meeting, which the minutes indicated was poorly attended.

At the same Jan. 25 meeting, Jeanna Williams, listed as “CTO and OEM” in the minutes, said the department needed a minimum of 12 firefighters, one of the reasons it was not meeting state requirements.

Westfall told the court he would offer Burnt Ridge Fire Department the Holley Mountain facilities and support as part of any consolidation.

“This is the best course for everybody and will release a lot of the pressure on me,” he told the court.

Justice Brian Tatum, who arranged for Holley Mountain Fire’s addition to the Court’s agenda, said he would sponsor an ordinance as Westfall requested, for vote at the next Quorum Court meeting.

In other Quorum Court matters:

● County Judge Dale James told the court a rock crusher had been found for $550,000, less than the $750,000 which had been budgeted. The unit should be in production by May, he said.

● Sheriff Lucas Emberton told the court his department was currently “in negotiations” to add a third K-9 to its roster. This had been, he told the court, a goal of his from the start, to have three dogs for the department.

● Emberton also told the court that he had re-negotiated the rate paid to the county for housing and transporting federal inmates.

● Jackie Sike with Uncommon Communities presented that the group had several projects underway, including updating the billboard on the south side of Clinton, on Highway 65. A visitor welcome center will soon be in place in Fairfield Bay, she told the court.

● City of Fairfield Bay Mayor Paul Wellenberger told the court that 4th of July fireworks displays had been coordinated between county entities, which would allow for a series of displays across several days with no overlap.

● A legislative audit had found minor problems in Sheriff’s Department accounting. Emberton explained to the court this had to do with the time-stamp on record printouts, not due to any specific accounting shortfall. The time-stamp issue had been corrected, Emberton told the court.

● As typical, several ordinances were brought up for vote, generally to adjust funding for various departments. One, however, proposed by Justice Dell Holt, lowered the compensation for justices for special meetings, to a lower rate than what it typical for Quorum Court meetings. The ordinances passed.