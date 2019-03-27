Senator John Boozman was in the area last week, touring the area over two days and touching base with constituents. While in Van Buren County he met with groups including the Nature Conservancy, which gave him a tour of its efforts in the area, including the Bluffton Preserve. Also on the agenda was a Thursday-morning meeting with small business representatives. Meetings with community representatives, including government officials, were held.

The senator was kind enough to make a stop at the Van Buren County Democrat office and provide some insights into what issues he is facing in the national legislature and how this impacts Van Buren County.

Boozman, the ranking Republican on the Senate Agriculture Subcommittee on Conservation, was attentive during the Nature Conservancy presentation, which took place just prior to the interview. This led to an interview point about the recently-passed Farm Bill and the potential pressure of legislation and taxes on area farmers.

“We’re in a situation to block heavy-handedness,” he said, pointing to that while he certainly supported clean water and accessible waterways, he did not want overreach into navigable waterways regulations, such as some area farmers have faced.

Jobs were also at issue, Boozman citing the need “to give young people opportunities.” Here, programs where high school students could gain trade certificates were supported.

And jobs led into a discussion on trade issues, which had to be both free and fair, the Senator said.

“In the past some of our trade agreements were not as good as they could be,” he said. Further to this he cited the need for robust trade enforcement, assuring trade regulations were being met.

This led to points being made about the border, and border enforcement, including stopping illegal immigration.

Immagration is being “... overwhelmed at the border,” Boozman said, discussing the current problem as more and more the southern border has families, as opposed to what was once single men, trying to cross. (The children of these families must be “treated humanely,” he said.)

The point from this was the need to figure out an equitable immagration system while at the same time confronting the steady, constant and growing influx of those approaching the nation’s southern border.

“We’re a nation at war,” Boozman said.

Adding to this was the steady market, as it were, for immigrants, who provide both a source of cheap labor which at times becomes an issue of human trafficking as millions cross the border illegally. The response to this, he said, was two-fold, requiring both a more-secure border and a Visa system, the latter to be undertaken in an orderly fashion, he said.

The protection of the border was not end-to-end as some have portrayed it, Boozman said, due to there being “natural barriers” along some stretches which prohibit crossing.

But again the market for cheap labor driving the border crossings. Here, Boozman said, it’s important to hold employers accountable if they employ illegal aliens. And while this needs to be addressed, here in turn a second two-fold issue, as law-enforcement, he said, tells him the situation at the border is “an emergency” while at the same time addressing any border enforcement needs to be done “in an orderly, legal, fashion,” he said.

At the same time the United States, Boozman said, naturalizes about 1 million new citizens a year, “as much as the rest of the world.”

The immigration, he said, has a direct impact on Van Buren County, as the cheap labor provided by illegal immigrants - citing a total of 25 million expected over the next 10 years based upon current projections - lowers wages which impact families. The issue ultimately being the importance of opportunity.