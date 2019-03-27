Clinton Police arrested a woman for shoplifting March 17. A search of the woman’s purse resulted in pills being found.

Per the report, police were called to Walmart about a woman caught shoplifting by security staff there. The woman, Tonya Bratcher, 47, of Leslie was taken to jail. (The report stated that Bratcher’s boyfriend ran from the store when Bratcher was caught. Police searched the parking lot but the man was gone.)

Bratcher admitted to having been caught stealing from Walmart in the past, and was told she would be permanently banned from the store. Police took her to jail.

At the jail, while being checked in, Bratcher told officer she had some pills in her purse which belonged to her boyfriend’s mother. Her purse was searched and officers found three and a half pills in a bottle with, the report stated, no prescription information. The pills were hydrocodone, Bratcher told officers.

She was charged with trespassing and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.