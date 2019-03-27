A Clinton Police officer used his Taser after a man resisted arrest, per a March 19 police report.

In the report the officer said he and a second officer were reviewing a call at nearly 10 p.m. about a burglary at a store when they got a call about “a domestic” at the Hometown Inn on Highway 65B. The officer reported that he stayed to finish reviewing the surveillance tape from the burglary, while the second officer went to the motel.

When the first officer finished his work at the reported burglary, he joined the second officer at the motel.

As he arrived, the report stated, he found the second officer out front of the Inn, arguing with a man, identified in the report as Christopher Finley, 38, of Clinton, and telling the Finley to put his hands on the wall “to cuff him and detain him.” Finley was refusing to do so.

The report continues: “The suspect refused to comply, and I pulled out my taser taking aim at him advising him to comply with [the second officer] and he did at first by turning around and facing the wall with his hands behind his back.”

As the officer reached to put the handcuffs on Finley he again pulled away “... yelling at his girlfriend and actively resisting [the officer’s] commands,” per the report.

The officer fired the Taser. Finley then complied, per the report, and was put in handcuffs.

After Finley was placed in the back of a patrol vehicle and the officers spoke with the woman in the motel room, who said she was Finley’s girlfriend. She showed the officer a pipe with what she said was marijuana in it which was taken as evidence.

Finley was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and possession of the instrument of a crime. Court records show this charges were all listed as misdemeanors.