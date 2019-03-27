The SMART Recovery Meeting will take place 6:30-7:30 p.m. each Wednesday at Conway Counseling, 244 Shakerag Road in Clinton. For info, Angie, 501-745-8001.

•••

The Heart Health luncheon is 12-12:45 p.m. Thursday, March 28 at the Van Buren County Library. Doctor Ben Starnes, Cardiologist, will be the guest speaker.

•••

Business After Hours will take place 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center.

•••

The Seventh Annual Hunger Run, to raise money for the Van Buren County Food Bank, is 8 a.m. Saturday, March 30. The event is open to all ages.

•••

Sons of the Revolution will meet 6 p.m. April 2 at Western Sizzlin’ in Clinton. Members and guests are encouraged to arrive 30-45 minutes early for socializing and spouses are welcome. All with an ancestor who served in the military or in a civilian role in support of the revolution are welcome. Membership information will be available at the meeting.

•••

Archey Fork Car Club will have a show & shine 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 6, at the Howard’s Antiques parking lot. Info 501-745-8377.

•••

Meetings:

• Clinton City Council, 6:30 p.m. March 21, Clinton Municipal Airport Terminal Building. (This is a week later than usual.)

• Van Buren County Quorum Court, March 21, 6 p.m., Van Buren County Annex.

• Fairfield Bay Community Club meeting, 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, at the Indian Hills Complex.