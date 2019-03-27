Bad juju

Here is a list of all of the things that have screwed up this week. What is going on?

Harvey gets the flu but still drives the horse and new trailer to Mississippi through two tornados to get me to Gulf Wars where he dents the trailer door. Fellow campers come to his aid with hammers and screwdrivers, take the door off the hinges and beat it into submission like a ritual drumming circle.

War is great, best time ever except we forget to bring the hookups for our private bath house - result - cold showers for a week.

Coming home the horse loads like a pro in the new trailer, only to get flipped over on the highway. I was wearing only my pjs (no underwear) because I thought it would be a quick trip home while listening to my favorite gregorian chant playstation on my cell phone.

As the suburban came to a sliding stop when the trailer decided to make an unscheduled departure from the highway, I was clear headed enough to take my cell phone off of the car charger and carry it with me to the back of the overturned trailer with my horse still inside and called 911. The phone charger however self destructed into a thousand pieces. This will haunt me later.

Having no pockets to put the phone in I slipped it into my bra and was assisted by some good samaritans who stopped to help me. In a short time my Society for Creative Anachronism (SCA) friends also arrived to help me, dressed in Viking garb. When EMS arrived they met up with a man in a dress and a woman who had sacred music emanating from her breasts.

Porsche the clydesdale horse had enough of the shenanigans and extracted herself from the cavern of the trailer like a giraffe giving birth and stood quietly eating grass on the side of the highway until my barn angels arrived with their trailer to take her back to the barn.

EMS and good samaritans were expecting a couple of cowboys wranglers and were quite surprised when two delicate young ladies arrived to pick up my horse. She loaded like a champ and off they went.

Viking's wife and I had the good sense to wear mud boots and navigated the Mississippi swamp to cross the ditch to get to the car to get to the registration papers and insurance card that the sweet highway patrol officer requested. Sure glad I insisted that my husband had all appropriate documents in the car before we left home. This was a first.

While waiting for the tow truck to arrive EMS responder (retired police officer) told me his day before was worse and proceded to show me a photo of a suicide victim on the railroad tracks. Not necessary.

Car was still drivable except for smashed tail lights and crushed bumper so after a quick trip to check on my horse at the barn I headed north to get a hotel room with a hot shower and real bed.

Except every hotel room was booked for some dweeby college event. I would have been able to call ahead for vacancy inquiries, but remember said note about broken car charger?

So bag lady in pajamas with no underwear and muddy paddock boots must enter every hotel lobby only to be turned away like the holy family at Christmas.

I now must enter Best Buy to purchase said phone charger and see that it is next to a clothing store. Realizing that I had no change of clothes I entered said store and was greeted by the sales associates like a plague carrying rat. But the underwear was on sale for half price.

100 miles north I found a room and slept through the night.

I got home to find our other car and truck must have gone on spring break too because neither one wanted to work. Hubby has since fixed both.

Game over. Restart.

No kidding, you can't make this stuff up.