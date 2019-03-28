At the library

Andrea Singleton reports six children enrolled for their first sewing club project, a pillow.

Linda Dingley is heading up this sewing club for children ages 6-12. This is our first group and there are eight enrolled. We have a group on Wednesdays for the homeschoolers and Saturdays for the others. All costs are being covered by Methodist Women's Group who yearly give support for children events and activities.

These kids met Mrs. Linda at Walmart on their first week to learn about different fabrics and sewing items and to pick out fabrics for their pillows.

It is insane how excited and intensely focused these kids are on this work. The classes go for one and a half hours each session and we expected they would need a break in the middle but not once have they asked or wanted one. I love seeing the enthusiasm.

We will start another beginner's class in the Summer and also plan to do a continuation class with those from this group. We are interested in offering this to teens as well if there are any out there that may want to learn.