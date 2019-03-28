Wednesday night the last quarter moon is official.

It’s Fun on a Stick Day, Thursday. Have fun with your food and celebrate with easy-to-eat dishes on a stick.

Friday, for several hours before sunrise, the moon pairs with Saturn in the southeast.

Friday it’s The Crabtree Senior Might Potluck and Fun Night at 5:30 p.m. in the Foursquare Church’s new church basement. The potluck’s theme is “new recipe dishes”. I didn’t get clarification on whether that means new to you or new to humanity. In either case you’ll be welcomed.

Monday is busy in Alread with an Interorganizational Meeting at 4 p.m. and the ACCDA board meeting at 5 p.m., both in the EHC building. It is also the deadline for scholarship applications.

RallyX Auto Racing returns to Crabtree Saturday, April 13, weather permitting. For online registration, or for more details, search: ARSCCA.

Daffodils have been blooming for over a month. Forsythia and flowering quince are blooming now, as are trout lilies and some spirea. Several ornamental blooming trees have started their stunning displays. In the forest the first of bud swell has started here and there. Soon the long view will be fading and then gone until leaf drop in the fall....think I’ll go for a walk.

