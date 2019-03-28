Lane and Joyce Hall will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on March 21, 2019.

They were married on March 21, 1959 in Panorama City, California.

They have lived in Van Buren or Faulkner Counties their entire marriage. Over the years, they both worked at multiple companies around central Arkansas, including owning a grocery store in their hometown of Damascus. For the bulk of their careers Lane spent 35 years of service with Nabco M&E in Conway and Joyce was an award-winning realtor for 36 years.

The couple has four children. Nikki Murdock (Perry) of Quitman, Wesley Hall (Lisa) of Redfield, Lisa Holt (Marvin) of Harrison, and Natalie Evans (Frank) of Conway. They also have 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

They are enjoying their retirement in Damascus and attend SouthSide Baptist Church.