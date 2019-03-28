How nice it is to see the sun shine and to think SPRING. Time for the RedBud and Dogwood trees to bloom and the grass to turn green. When we listen to the news about all of the bad storms and floods we can say we have been truly blessed and will be thankful that we have grass to mow.

Spring break is over and the kids go back to school knowing there is just a few more weeks until summer. Time certainly goes by faster as we get older.

Scotland Community Corporation will have a community Potluck on April 27 at the school cafeteria. ( I will try to get all of the information and get the flyers out this next week.) There will also be someone from the Boy Scouts there if you are interested in helping form a Scout troop in our community. We will want to know how many are interested in working to get this done as well as how many kids are interested in this fine program.

It is time to remind everyone that our first Saturday Breakfast will be on April 6. Same time 8 a.m.,. same price. Come have a great breakfast, meet new and old friends and thanks for supporting our fundraiser that keeps the lights on and the building available for anyone that needs to rent a good place for a large group.

For those of you that have not visited the Art Exhibit at 1st Service Bank be sure to drop by and see the fine art work that will be on display until the end of April. This exhibit is a good example of paintings that have been produced by artists who have studied under Joyce Burns at her art studio at the old Scotland School. Some of these artists are just beginning and some have attended for a long time. It is so much fun to gather as a group and share the love of art and to share our paintings with each other.

We have several in our community that are very ill, so please remember to pray for their speedy recovery and comfort in their healing.

Have a great week and if you have Scotland news call 592-3935 and we will get it into the paper.