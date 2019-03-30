According to Jefferson County Coroner Chad Kelley, two people were killed Friday night in Pine Bluff as a result of gun violence.

The first victim has been identified as 64-year-old Terry Smith. The homicide occurred at Tulip and Howard streets in Pine Bluff, Kelley said. Deputy Coroner Jason Duren pronounced Smith dead at the scene at 8:34 p.m. Friday.

The second homicide occurred at 9:58 p.m. on South Richard Drive in Pine Bluff. The victim in that incident has been identified as 40-year-old April Jaurez. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Duren with a gunshot wound to her head.

No further information is available at this time.