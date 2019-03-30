THEFTS

NORTH 31ST STREET, 2100 BLOCK: Five bottled waters valued at $5 were reported stolen in a residential burglary.

PARK AVENUE, 3400 BLOCK: A 1999 Nissan Altima valued at $1,000 was reported stolen.

ALLISON LANE, 5000 BLOCK: A bed, toiletries, a bassinet, food, clothes, dishes and three handguns valued at $1,596 were reported stolen in a residential burglary.

ASSAULTS

A PREGNANT FORT SMITH WOMAN reported a man punched her in the shoulder.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported a man motioned with a knife like he was going to stab her.

FORGERIES/FRAUDS

AN EMPLOYEE AT PRINCE DRUG, 1112 Towson Ave., reported a man asked for change for a fake $100 bill.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

DESTINEY MICHELLE JONES OF VAN BUREN was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of fewer than 2 grams of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and a felony failure to appear warrant.