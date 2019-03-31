Home Instead Senior Care offers resources

The new “Home Your Own Way” program from Home Instead Senior Care offers free resources for seniors and families to assess needs and options, and to determine what aging in place might look like for them.

“There are so many factors to consider when talking about where you may want to live as you age and what makes sense for you,” says Mark Stanley, owner of the Home Instead Senior Care serving the River Valley. “The conversation needs to include not only the physical space, such as accessibility and safety precautions in the home, but also emotional elements such as memories, companionship and sense of community. We want to help seniors think through both these areas to determine what best fits their needs.”

For older adults who want to stay in their homes — either a current or new home — some seek assistance to make it possible. A professional caregiver can help address the physical demands of aging, such as personal care or Alzheimer’s care, as well as the emotional aspects, like companionship.

Whether seniors age in their current home, downsize, move to a senior living community or choose to live with relatives, the goal of the Home Your Own Way program is to help them make an informed choice about where to live as they age.

To learn more about defining home your own way visit www.HomeYourOwnWay.com or, contact your local Home Instead Senior Care office or visit www.homeinstead.com for details on how seniors may navigate this important life decision.