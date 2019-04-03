Clinton Hunger Run, March 30

Jessica Crabtree, correspondent

The 7th annual Hunger Run was held on Saturday, March 30 in downtown Clinton. Despite bursts of rain, over 150 registered participants made the certified 3.1 mile run/walk that started and ended on the courthouse square. All race proceeds benefit the Van Buren County Food Banks (Foods for Life in Clinton and Choctaw Food Bank).

In the past 6 years, the Hunger Run has raised a total of $50,000 in support of the food banks, surpassing the total raised with each year's race. Organizers will soon announce the dollar amount of this year's benefit.

Over 70 local business sponsors supported this year's race, in addition to donations & diligent volunteer efforts. Race organizers extend their sincere thanks to these generous supporters, who are recognized on the Hunger Run website.

The traditional Zumba warmup kicked off the race, and participants from all over Arkansas included avid supporters Van Buren County Judge Dale James and City of Clinton Mayor Richard McCormac. Ages of registered participants ranged from 3 to 86. The event was chip timed and exact finish results, plus

finish line videos, are available on the Hunger Run website at http://www.clintonhungerrun.com. Complete photography of the race & medal ceremony will be released soon, courtesy of Alondra Carrizales Photography.

Also present was the Arkansas ReLeaf Program, a program of the Arkansas Urban Forestry Council, distributing a free supply of young native tree species - among them fruit and nut bearing varieties in keeping with the event's theme of "Stomping Out Hunger."

The Hunger Run is held annually on the last Saturday of March. For more details on supporting with sponsorship or volunteering, please contact race coordinator Meagin Warren at clintonhungerrun@gmail.com.