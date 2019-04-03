With the announcement of its forthcoming job fair, the planned marijuana dispensary based in Clinton is one step closer to opening.

The dispensary, Arkansas Natural Products, was approved for a marijuana dispensary in Clinton last year. Since then the business has worked on finding a location that meets requirements to be at least 1,500 feet from schools, churches and licensed day cares.

Arkansas Natural Products spokesman Steve Shrum said the business had found a location in a business strip off Highway 65B in Clinton, next to L’Attitude Bistro. Final approval for the location is expected after a meeting with the state marijuana commission Wednesday, April 3.

Pending approval the businesses’ location remains “unofficial,” Shrum said. The location survey had shown the proposed site being outside the 1,500 foot range from any affected entities.

Once the location is approved, the dispensary is expecting to open in May, Shrum said. The next step is finding employees, 10 to 12 initially. To find this, the dispensary is holding a job fair 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Senior Center in Clinton.

Shurm said Arkansas Natural Products was looking for people “with good hygiene” and various skills sets needed, as well as be able to pass a FBI background check and a drug test. The drug test would include testing for marijuana, he said, adding that anyone who tested positive for marijuana who did not have the appropriate credentials – such as a marijuana card - would not be considered for hire.

“This is going to be like working in a pharmacy; this is a serious business,” Shrum said.

Employees could expect $13 to $15 per hour, he said.