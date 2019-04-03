Dr. Joe Fisher, Superintendent of Clinton Schools, has announced his accepting a position of superintendent with Guy-Perkins schools for its 2019-2020 school year.

Guy-Perkins made its decision in a March 26 meeting, voting 5-0 to hire Fisher

Fisher’s term as Clinton School Superintendent began July 1, with a one-year contract. Clinton School Board announced in January that it had contracted with Jay Chalk, currently with the Atkins school district, to take over as Clinton Superintendent for its 2019-2020 school year.

“It has been my pleasure to serve the Clinton School District this year. I wish everyone in Clinton the best and am looking forward to working with the Guy-Perkins District, Board, and community in 2019-2020,” Fisher said

Fisher, in his twenty fifth year in public education, will be paid $95,000 per year at Guy-Perkins.