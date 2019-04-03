This week in our community April 3, 2019

The Nature Conservancy Eagles Nest Restoration Volunteer Days is 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., April 1 – 5, at 603 Hardy Hill Road, in Clinton. Join the nature conservancy in the conserving the Greers Ferry Lake Watershed by planting 1,200 potted trees at the recently completed Eagles’ Nest Restoration. Work gloves and a sharp shooter shovel is recommended, as is planting attire. Lunch will be provided by The Nature Conservancy. RSVP to Joy Wasson at 501-772-0497 or joy.wasson@tnc.org.

•••

SMART Recovery Meeting takes place 6:30-7:30 p.m. each Wednesday at Conway Counseling, 244 Shakerag Road in Clinton. For info, Angie, 501-745-8001.

•••

Sons of the Revolution will meet 6 p.m. April 2 at Western Sizzlin’ in Clinton. Members and guests are encouraged to arrive 30-45 minutes early for socializing and spouses are welcome. All with an ancestor who served in the military or in a civilian role in support of the revolution are welcome. Membership information will be available at the meeting.

•••

Library Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 4-6 at the Van Buren County Library, on Factory Road, in Clinton.

•••

The Third-Annual Van Buren County Literacy Classic Softball Tournament begins 8 a.m. April 6 in Clinton. Registration is open for 6U, 8U, 10U and 12U teams; 6U and 8U will play at the Clinton City Park and 10U and 12U will play at Clinton School fields. The event is a fundraiser for the Van Buren County Literacy Council's Adult Learning Center. Concessions available. Adults $4 and children under 18 free. To register a team, contact Chad Brown, 501-253-8919.

•••

Pickin’ on the Square is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 6, at Lefler Estates. C’mon and enjoy some acoustic music in a jam format, or bring an instrument and play along – no mics, no amps.

•••

Archey Fork Car Club will have a show & shine 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 6, at the Howard’s Antiques parking lot. Info 501-745-8377.

•••

Community Yard Sale kicks off 6 a.m. Saturday, April 13, in downtown Clinton. All are welcome to either set up and sell or browse the offerings.

•••

Daughters of the American Revolution meet 12 p.m. April 13 at the Van Buren County Library. This is a regular chapter meeting. After the meeting they will convene to Clinton Lovely Park by the Pond for a tree/marker dedication for our member, Janie Fullilove, who passed away Feb 10. Everyone is invited to join us.

•••

Clinton Easter Egg Blast, 2 p.m. April 21 at Archey Fork Park. This year 10,000 –plus eggs are planned and all are welcome, with kids divided into age groups. Brought to you by Clinton Volunteer Fire Department, info 501-745-8110.

•••

Ribbon cuttings:

• For Mother Earth, 3 p.m. Friday, April 5, Village Mall in Fairfield Bay.

• Greatest Good Studio, 3:30 p.m. Friday, April 5, Village Mall in Fairfield Bay (these two locations are around the corner from each other).

•••

Meetings:

• Fairfield Bay City Council, 7 p.m. Monday, April 8, at the city offices.

• Clinton City Council, 6:30 p.m. April 11, Clinton Municipal Airport Terminal Building.

• Clinton Advertising and Promotion (A&P), 6 p.m. April 16, Clinton Municipal Airport Terminal Building.

• Van Buren County Quorum Court, April 18, 6 p.m., Van Buren County Annex.

Include your meeting and info to editor@vanburencountydem.com