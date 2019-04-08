LAWTON, Okla. — A private prison in southwestern Oklahoma remains locked down following a fight among dozens of inmates in which nine inmates were injured.

State Department of Corrections officials say inmate visitation is canceled Sunday at the Lawton Correctional Facility, a medium-security private prison operated by The GEO Group, Inc., based in Florida.

Officials say about 46 inmates in a single unit of the prison were involved in the fight that started about 8:30 p.m. Friday. Nine inmates were injured and six were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Authorities say none of the inmate's injuries was life-threatening. No members of the prison's staff were injured.

About 2,600 Oklahoma inmates were housed at the facility when the fight occurred. The private prison is one of three private prisons operated in Oklahoma.