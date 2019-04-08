"The Wall That Heals" The Vietnam Veterans Traveling Memorial will begin its formal journey from the Trails to Tuckerman Armed Services Memorial Park this May 28th. This news was enthusiastically announced by Trails President Tommy Young. Only two cities in Arkansas was chosen to host the wall out of only 36 in the nation during 2019, Bentonville and Paragould were the two lucky ones. Organizers researched the preliminary route and chose Tuckerman as the official parade route to the Paragould destination. The truck will arrive on May 28th and stay parked at the Park while the procession is organized. Young expects hundreds of people from all across Northeast Arkansas and even other states to converge on Tuckerman to escort the 58,318 names to be displayed in Paragould May 30 - June 2. Young said that plans are being made for fanfare, activities, food and drinks on the day the truck arrives. "We are so honored to have been chosen for this and our main mission now is get the word out to everyone to come out and see it." The Tuckerman City Halls Mayors Office.

As the date approaches for the arrival of The Wall That Heals, organizers of the visit are seeking volunteers to help bring it to town, to assemble it and staff it. "It will start its journey to us from Tuckerman" said Veterans Support Association (VSA) president Kenny Wright. "It will come up Highway 67 to Highway 412 on into Paragould. "And we would like people to help escort it in - car clubs, motorcycle riding clubs and individuals." Wright added the procession will begin on Tuesday, May 28 from Tuckerman, AR. Assembly of the 3/4 scale replica of the Vietnam Memorial will take place at Harmon Park on Wednesday, May 29, he said. "And there will be classes on how to assemble it, how to look up names on it and so on" Wright said. He said the Wall will have a "soft" opening for visitors to start viewing on Wednesday evening. "And the official opening - the "hard opening" - will be Thursday, May 30," Wright said.

"And we need volunteers to help bring it to town," added Don Foster of the VSA. "We have riding clubs that will be helping, and any local groups are welcome."

Once it is open, the Wall will be available for viewing 24 hours a day. To that end, Wright said, volunteers are needed for the nighttime hours.

Wright said the plan is for church and school groups to visit the Wall on May 30 and 31. "We encourage them to come," he said "and senior citizens as well."

Foster said no one should think of the Wall's visit as a Paragould only show, or a carnival. "There are people the Vietnam War has touched in Northeast Arkansas, West Tennessee and Southeast Missouri," he said, "either as veterans of the war or the era, relatives of veterans, or relatives of those whose names are on the Wall."

"This is for them - for healing. That's why it's The Wall That Heals."

The Wall That Heals contains the names of all 58,000 plus men and women of all branches of service who died in the Vietnam War. "If there are any Gold Star Mothers," Foster added, "we want them to contact us, as well."

Wright said Saturday, June 1 is to be designated Vietnam Veterans Day. Accordingly, he said, local, state and federal officials are to be invited to say a few words. "We are trying to get recognition for this event," he said, "to bring people into the city and to have the best possible turnout."

To help promote the visit, Wright said, the veterans Support Association will be hosting a "feed" at its headquarters at the intersection of Highway 412 and Greene 718 Road on Saturday, May 18. "That's Armed Forces Day," Wright said, "and we want all the veterans in Greene County to attend."