Charleston Chamber Banquet

April 13th at the Charleston Community Center at 6pm. ALL area businesses and citizens are invited! Tickets are individually priced at $20.00 each or $160.00 for a table of eight. For more detailed information, feel free to contact the Charleston Chamber of Commerce at CharlestonARChamber@gmail.com.

Cooking Club for Teens

Monday, April 15, 2019 at 5 PM – 7 PM at the Charleston Public Library, 12 S School St, Charleston, Arkansas 72933. Teens ages 12-18 are welcome to join this cooking program! Classes run about two hours each. Young chefs will enjoy generous samples of delicious dishes and take home a packet of recipes.

Fighting Fraud at Charleston Public Library

Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 2 PM – 3 PM at the Charleston Public Library, 12 S School St, Charleston, Arkansas 72933. No matter where you live, fraud is never far away. Protect yourself and your family by knowing what to watch out for. Hear about proven resources and tools to help you spot and avoid identity theft and fraud. Learn all about the latest fraud tricks, and tips, and resources. Presented by AARP Arkansas.

Spring Plant Sale and Field Day

May 4th from 8am - 3pm. I have attached a description of the event for your use — whether it be on your event calendar or a short article. The event is family friendly and there is no admission fee. The classes and demonstrations are also free.

Contact Person for further information is Susan Randolph, email address: susanrandolphark@gmail.com or 479-462-1713.

County Line High School Alumni Days Reunion May 31st – June 1st

The 20th Annual County Line High School Alumni Days Reunion will be held May 31st – June 1st, 2019. This year marks the 50th year celebration for members of the Class of 1969. Information and Registration Forms for this event can be requested by writing, County Line Alumni, P.O. Box 564, Charleston, AR 72933.

2019 Wine and Roses Gala

Sat, May 4th at 6:15pm- It will be an evening to savor wonderful wines and a seated dinner with delicious gourmet food. Spectacular art pieces are available for purchase. Join a live wine auction and enjoy live entertainment by Chris Swicegood & The Funk Factory Bank. A spectacular Rolex watch from Newton’s Jewelers will also be raffled that evening. Hardscrabble Country Club, 5211 Cliff Drive, Fort Smith, AR 72903. Valet Parking ~ Black Tie Optional and High-Visibility Sponsorship Opportunities are available.

Reservations for the event - $175; Dedicated Rose Bouquets - $100; Sponsorships Available

All proceeds from this event stay in the communities served by the Cancer Support House! Serving cancer fighters and survivors and their families with compassionate care for 41 years. With your support we work together to EMPOWER Cancer Survivors in ‘OUR’ Community!!

Rabies Clinic

Sponsored by All Animal Health Center, Gwen Reeder, DVM on Saturday, May 4th at 9am – 11am located at the Lavaca City Hall. $8 for 1 year shot or $30 for 3 year shot, Other shots will be available. Questions call 452-5154

Outside Movie Night with Mom

Friday, May 10, 2019 at 8 PM – 10 PM - First Baptist Church of Charleston, 107 S Hancock St, Charleston, Arkansas 72933. A FREE movie screening under the stars with mom! Bring your lawn chairs, blankets, or even beach towels to sit on the green lawn right behind the old main building of First Baptist Church of Charleston. All mothers and their children are invited to enjoy a fun movie night with FREE refreshments under the night sky, making memories that will last a lifetime. Movie choice will be posted at a later date. Hosted by FBCCharleston Children’s Ministry.

Annual Franklin County Master Gardener Plant Sale

May 11th 8-1 at Franklin County Extension Office, 300 B Airport Road, Ozark, Arkansas. Flowers, Vegetables and hanging baskets will be available.

Annual Charleston Fishing Derby

SAVE THE DATE - Saturday, May 18th at the City of Charleston Fishing Pond (off Guy Fenter Drive)

The Annual Charleston Fishing Derby returns this year! Derby will be for participants ages 2 to 14. Prizes to be awarded in various age groups for most fish caught. New this year, an overall derby award for BIGGEST FISH caught!! Times and details coming soon.

Brews and Blues on 22

Sat, June 1, 2019, 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM at North Logan Country Fairgrounds, 540 Airport Industrial Road, Paris, AR 72855 Prices range from $15 – $50. Arkansas Craft Beer, Homegrown Music and Delicious food are on the menu for the first of many Brews and Blues on 22 festivities! Located on scenic Arkansas Highway 22, you’re in the heart of the river valley and right at the foot of beautiful Mt. Magazine. We will offer a limited number of campsites, special designated driver tickets so you can all travel safely, and lots of amazing local goodness!!! 21 and over only! Print your ticket and bring it with you! No pets!

Father’s Day Bowling

Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 1 PM – 4 PM, at Bowling World, 6100 South 36th Street, Fort Smith, Arkansas 72908. Attention all dads: Spend quality time with your child/children and other dads at our first annual Father’s Day Bowling Event. We will provide bowling, shoes, pizza, and refreshments and give you an opportunity to bond with your child/children as well as share experiences with other dads. This event will be held at Bowling World in Fort Smith. To sign up register before event to receive your arm bands for admission! This is a completely FREE event for you and your children!! Hosted by FBCCharleston Children’s Ministry.

Charleston Cruisers’ Car Show at Tater Hill Fest!

Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 8 AM – 3 PM. The Annual Charleston Cruisers’ Charity Car Show at the Inaugural Charleston Tater Hill Fest located downtown behind First National Bank. Registration is $20 per entry. This is a rain or shine event. Food vendors, fun, entertainment. Door prizes for participants. This is conveniently located within walking distance of area merchants. Come out enjoy the town and see all the wonderful cars.

Yoga on the Mountain 2019

Fri, Nov 8, 2019, 6:00 PM – Sun, Nov 10, 2019, 1:00 PM at Mt Magazine Lodge, 577 Lodge Dr, Paris, AR 72855 - $149. Yoga on the Mountain (YOTM) is a three-day festival that features yoga classes by nationally- and locally-renowned teachers, discussions, meditation, music, hiking, eco-friendly shopping, social gatherings, and more. We build relationships, create memories, and adventure to new heights. We love community, learning, and feeling inspired. YOU inspire us. Please join us! No Refunds.