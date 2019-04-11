Farewell to Faye’s. I enjoy the pieces I write for the paper because these spots provided to help support local business give me a chance to learn more about and hopefully relay to the reader about the business that are driving our local economy and supporting our way of life. I get to learn how these business owners got their beginnings and their journey to providing us with daily services we sometimes take for granted. I try to take a look back as well and let the readers know the history of the building and in some way telling the history of Clinton. This week it is my honor to share part of their story and sadly say goodbye to a cornerstone of the Clinton business community and to two amazing ladies.

Faye’s Diamond Mine will be closing its doors after 31 years in business [Editor’s note: the date of the closing has not been announced]. From their modest beginning in 1988 to the premier jeweler in our region Faye’s has always provided quality service and with their going out of business sale they have something to fit anyone’s budget.

Faye’s Diamond Mine was founded in 1988 on a dream, determination, and hard work. Faye had previously worked as the Clinton City Clerk and the Clinton Chamber of Commerce Secretary but in early 1988 she left that behind to begin her life as an entrepreneur. Faye, at the age of fifty when most people would be thinking of their retirement, began her business in a small 350 square foot section of the Northside Shopping Center just east of Cash Saver. Faye would move two more times expanding her size each time but always in the same shopping center. It is this humble beginning that has kept Faye’s Diamond Mine grounded. While they offer some of the most unique, high quality, and custom pieces around they have also continued to provide quality items for budgets of all sizes.

Lori Blagg, daughter of Faye Rodgers and manager of Faye’s, joined her mother the year after she opened. Lori recalled after her first Christmas season in 1989 they were so excited they had cleared enough money to purchase a vacuum cleaner for the store so Miss Faye would no longer have to bring hers from home. Lori and Faye have brought the store a long way since the early years.

There is so much to this story that will remain untold and that is partly because I don’t believe I could possibly relay the impact that Faye and Lori have made on this community. I have witnessed their generosity of time, resources, and passion for Clinton. I have worked alongside them at events, sat on boards with them, and watched them champion causes throughout our community. While we are losing Faye’s Diamond we do it knowing that it is a well-deserved break. Faye and Lori you shined bright for 31 years and we wish you the best.